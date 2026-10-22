A ‘pro-Putin’ American said Ukraine was ‘historically Russian land’ and of all the A++ comebacks this one beat all-comers

US Russia Ukraine

Like us you won’t have come across someone called @provemewrong411 on Twitter, and thank goodness for that.

Just by way of a brief introduction, here is how they describe themselves on Twitter: ‘Free speech | 2nd Amendment | Pro-Russia | Pro-Putin | Call it “misinformation” if it helps you cope.’

And we mention them because this is what they had to say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and America’s policy towards it – on Twitter.

Well, yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we mean is 100% no.

And of all the A++ comebacks …

1. Russia belongs to the Mongols. It is historical Mongol land. They are also more civilised. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) October 20, 2026

2. You have your history backwards. moscow belongs to Kyivan Rus, which is modern day Ukraine. Give muscovy back to Ukraine and we have a peaceful world. — YuriyM 🇺🇸 (@yuriymiki) October 20, 2026

4. The United States should return Ukraine’s nuclear weapons to it, and then focus on its own problems. Kyiv is 665 years older than moscow. Yet, Kyiv has no need for a wild and foolish moscow. Meanwhile, moscow suffers from an inferiority complex without Kyiv. — Moonlight (@VVMotyka) October 20, 2026

5. Thanks for the TED Talk….next week: why we should return California to Mexico to fix the border — Marko Ⓜ™ 🇬🇧 – 🇷🇺 ☮️🇺🇦 (@___MarcoPolo___) October 20, 2026

6. Russia gave up its de jure claim to Ukraine in the 1997 Treaty of Friendship signed by Yeltsin. Ukranians and Russians are different peoples. Saying they are the same is like calling a Portuguese a Spaniard. https://t.co/wgPkVObNBI — John Rossomando ☦ (@John_Rossomando) October 20, 2026

… we reckon this one said it best.

The USA belongs to the UK cause it's historically English land. Most Americans speak English and many of them are Anglo Saxon, so therefore they want to be English and anyone who disagrees is a warmongering Britainphobic globalist. Sorry I don't make the rules. https://t.co/CQ6Xg3845W — Conspiracy Bullshit (@ConspiracyBull1) October 21, 2026

Well played.

Make America Great Britain Again! — Stepan Sadovnykov 🌻🇺🇦 (@sadovnikovss) October 21, 2026

It’s not even a real country. Otherwise, it would be called Americaland and not “amalgamated hodgepodge of some statelets”. — Amtsperson (@Firlefanzamt) October 21, 2026