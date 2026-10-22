A ‘pro-Putin’ American said Ukraine was ‘historically Russian land’ and of all the A++ comebacks this one beat all-comers
Like us you won’t have come across someone called @provemewrong411 on Twitter, and thank goodness for that.
Just by way of a brief introduction, here is how they describe themselves on Twitter: ‘Free speech | 2nd Amendment | Pro-Russia | Pro-Putin | Call it “misinformation” if it helps you cope.’
And we mention them because this is what they had to say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and America’s policy towards it – on Twitter.
Well, yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we mean is 100% no.
And of all the A++ comebacks …
… we reckon this one said it best.
Well played.