A right-winger jumped ahead on the seasonal outrage calendar to be offended by a spicy Christmas sandwich – 17 delicious clapbacks
Is this a new record? It’s still over a week until Halloween and yet the internet’s annual tradition of losing its collective mind over a festive sandwich has officially kicked off.
The triggering item this year is Morrison’s ‘festive bhaji’ sandwich, and the spiced onion fritters are proving to be a step too far for those such as ‘patriot warrior’ MrT over on Twitter.
Here’s his Tweet.
Safe to say, people had plenty to say about it. Here are 17 of the best reactions.