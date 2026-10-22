A right-winger jumped ahead on the seasonal outrage calendar to be offended by a spicy Christmas sandwich – 17 delicious clapbacks

Politics christmas food

Is this a new record? It’s still over a week until Halloween and yet the internet’s annual tradition of losing its collective mind over a festive sandwich has officially kicked off.

The triggering item this year is Morrison’s ‘festive bhaji’ sandwich, and the spiced onion fritters are proving to be a step too far for those such as ‘patriot warrior’ MrT over on Twitter.

Here’s his Tweet.

Safe to say, people had plenty to say about it. Here are 17 of the best reactions.

1. Ah yes because Jesus was known for pigs in blankets and terrys chocolate oranges https://t.co/rw9buvq7sk — Joshua (@jtok93) October 21, 2026

2. *record scratch* yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got to the point of making up insane things to be angry about… https://t.co/cglOLSocFZ — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) October 21, 2026

3. It's a sandwich you moron — Hans Gruber (@BLH1979) October 21, 2026

4. Grow up 😂 — nikki jones (@minipomeranians) October 21, 2026

5. Why do stupid small things like sandwiches cross the line for some nut cases — Lee (@Leeeeee33) October 21, 2026

6. Imagine being triggered over this, LMAO. I've seen it all now, the right-wing has nothing to do other than make posts about sandwiches and how it offends them. Sit the fuck down. — Robert Wilson (@soffer52137) October 21, 2026

7. Man offended by onions https://t.co/WcIQTXsR0q — katie (@pipterino) October 21, 2026

8. What’s wrong with it, no poppy? — BeldamLascar (@BeldamLascar) October 21, 2026