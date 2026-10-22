Politics christmas food

A right-winger jumped ahead on the seasonal outrage calendar to be offended by a spicy Christmas sandwich – 17 delicious clapbacks

David Harris. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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Is this a new record? It’s still over a week until Halloween and yet the internet’s annual tradition of losing its collective mind over a festive sandwich has officially kicked off.

The triggering item this year is Morrison’s ‘festive bhaji’ sandwich, and the spiced onion fritters are proving to be a step too far for those such as ‘patriot warrior’ MrT over on Twitter.

Here’s his Tweet.

I’m an atheist and even I find this utterly disrespectful. and a vomit emoji. Photo of a packaged festive bhaji sandwich in red packaging with holly motif

Safe to say, people had plenty to say about it. Here are 17 of the best reactions.

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