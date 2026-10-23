A judge has ordered Trump to sit for deposition in his FAFO lawsuit against the BBC – 21 nuggets of pure schadenfreude
Donald Trump’s attempt to sue the BBC for $10 billion has continued to backfire in spectacular fashion – and we love that for him.
He brought the legal claim after after the corporation’s Panorama editors placed two January 6 quotes from him side by side, without making it clear that there had been other comments in between.
The spurious nature of his claim that the programme had been an attempt to damage his reputation and to interfere with the presidential election was a bad starting point – and then his legal team screwed up.
Trump’s £1B "legal threat to the BBC" exposed as the usual chaotic failure.
Letter to BBC was sent to the wrong address, with the wrong legal wording, and after the date for action expired.
Comes from firing (and not paying) so many personal lawyers he's down to his 17th. pic.twitter.com/q3vHI7Th4V
— . (@jdpoc) November 12, 2025
He then accused the BBC of using AI to change his words. They used his actual words.
Trump: "I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth … I guess they used AI or something" pic.twitter.com/VxYMDp6oZ2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025
Because he alleges that the BBC made it seem as though he incited the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 2021, the BBC has done the funniest thing. They’ve responded with “Prove you didn’t!”
Via @Stornoway_Cove
Of course, the BBC has also insisted on their lawyers being allowed to question the president, and he’s spent months dodging the deposition, which is the subject of his latest hilarious woe. The BBC has lost patience, and the law is on their side.
Trump ordered to sit for deposition in BBC lawsuit https://t.co/jMPKkya2U9
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 22, 2026
There’s not enough popcorn in the world.