A judge has ordered Trump to sit for deposition in his FAFO lawsuit against the BBC – 21 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

US BBC donald trump

Donald Trump’s attempt to sue the BBC for $10 billion has continued to backfire in spectacular fashion – and we love that for him.

He brought the legal claim after after the corporation’s Panorama editors placed two January 6 quotes from him side by side, without making it clear that there had been other comments in between.

The spurious nature of his claim that the programme had been an attempt to damage his reputation and to interfere with the presidential election was a bad starting point – and then his legal team screwed up.

Trump’s £1B "legal threat to the BBC" exposed as the usual chaotic failure. Letter to BBC was sent to the wrong address, with the wrong legal wording, and after the date for action expired. Comes from firing (and not paying) so many personal lawyers he's down to his 17th. pic.twitter.com/q3vHI7Th4V — . (@jdpoc) November 12, 2025

He then accused the BBC of using AI to change his words. They used his actual words.

Trump: "I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth … I guess they used AI or something" pic.twitter.com/VxYMDp6oZ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

Because he alleges that the BBC made it seem as though he incited the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 2021, the BBC has done the funniest thing. They’ve responded with “Prove you didn’t!”



Via @Stornoway_Cove

Of course, the BBC has also insisted on their lawyers being allowed to question the president, and he’s spent months dodging the deposition, which is the subject of his latest hilarious woe. The BBC has lost patience, and the law is on their side.

Trump ordered to sit for deposition in BBC lawsuit https://t.co/jMPKkya2U9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 22, 2026

There’s not enough popcorn in the world.

1. Trump will drop that lawsuit so fast it’ll leave bone spurs on the courthouse steps. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 22, 2026

2. Oh this is FUCKING Delicious. https://t.co/e0zOC9M6Rh — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2026

3. He is dropping this suit in three…two… https://t.co/UKJFei8RrO — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2026

4. Trump will never sit for a deposition on this. Ever. The case will be dismissed, and he will just say the judge is a radical left lunatic, and his supporters will clap like trained seals. Same story, different day. https://t.co/0CnDr7RaB7 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 22, 2026

5. The thing Trump hates and fears more than anything else. Testifying on the record, under oath. Trump caused this all by himself by suing the BBC. They called his bluff. He can't back out now. https://t.co/xJW54y6oph — PLGC (@PL67712441) October 22, 2026

6. The mobster thought the BBC was going to cave in and hand over a multi-million dollar cheque like the cowards at ABC and CBS. Looks like his extortion plan has backfired spectacularly. https://t.co/fzLAQxNraX — It’s Coffey Time (@ThisIsCoffey) October 22, 2026

7. You sued. Now you testify. A judge has just ordered Trump to sit for a deposition in his OWN BBC defamation case by December 11th. Turns out, filing lawsuits is easy. Answering questions…yeah, not so much. — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) October 22, 2026

8. I love this for him https://t.co/vHWMo0O54K — Warren (@swd2) October 22, 2026

9. Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion over a spliced speech, then spent months hiding from his own deposition. Judge just said show up by Dec 11 or the case gets tossed. Liz Truss and the MAGA crowd spent a year cheering this “masterpiece.” Peak TACO pic.twitter.com/6D6ojzQMN9 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 22, 2026

10. In these dismal times it is a constant joy to witness the BBC standing up to an American president who is no better than a gangster running a protection racket https://t.co/F2rIbcwQq0 — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) October 22, 2026