US BBC donald trump

A judge has ordered Trump to sit for deposition in his FAFO lawsuit against the BBC – 21 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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Donald Trump’s attempt to sue the BBC for $10 billion has continued to backfire in spectacular fashion – and we love that for him.

He brought the legal claim after after the corporation’s Panorama editors placed two January 6 quotes from him side by side, without making it clear that there had been other comments in between.

The spurious nature of his claim that the programme had been an attempt to damage his reputation and to interfere with the presidential election was a bad starting point – and then his legal team screwed up.

He then accused the BBC of using AI to change his words. They used his actual words.

Because he alleges that the BBC made it seem as though he incited the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 2021, the BBC has done the funniest thing. They’ve responded with “Prove you didn’t!”

• • Despite the limited nature of Plaintiff's claim, Defendants demand that Plaintiff produce: All Documents and Communications Concerning Your claim that you did not explicitly or implicitly call for violent action on January 6, 2021. All Documents and Communications that You provided to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to Special Counsel Jack Smith. • All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to any other federal, state, or local agency or official. • · All of Your telephone call logs from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021. All of Your calendars, schedules, and daily diaries from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021. All Documents and Communications Concerning the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021 and the speeches given at that event, including Your speech. For the avoidance of doubt, this includes planning the "Stop the Steal" rally and Your speech, and includes all Communications with any of the following persons: Stephen Bannon; Christina Bobb; Jeffrey Clark; John Eastman; Boris Epshteyn; Michael Flynn; Rudy Giuliani; Preston Haliburton; Bernard Kerik; William Ligon; Ed McBroom; Stephen Miller; Russell Ramsland; Roger Stone; Phil Waldron; and Kelli Ward, as well as all drafts of Your January 6, 2021 speech and all Communications about those drafts.
Via @Stornoway_Cove

Of course, the BBC has also insisted on their lawyers being allowed to question the president, and he’s spent months dodging the deposition, which is the subject of his latest hilarious woe. The BBC has lost patience, and the law is on their side.

There’s not enough popcorn in the world.

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