Storm Austen sent this old storm footage viral and it will surely never be bettered

Videos weather

Batten down the hatches people because Storm Austen is here.

The extra weather has already seen gusts of 84mph recorded and more than 18,000 homes in England and Wales are without power. Plus part of Brighton’s West Pier has collapsed (there wasn’t much left to speak of already).

We mention all this not because we are the new Wincey Willis (one for younger readers there) but because the storm sent this old footage – not Austen – viral again and it will surely never be bettered.

#StormAusten Without doubt, still the funniest #STORM video ever. https://t.co/Mc2wDFLP0v — Robin Hood 🎯 (@goodrobinhood) October 23, 2026

An A for effort and an F for f*** sake.

Kinda wish the storm blew away that horrible fake grass though. Grim — Joe (@VeritasAequltas) October 23, 2026

That’s the Halloween costume sorted! 😂 — ☆꧁Chelle꧂☆💙🇬🇧 (@TrickyChelleVR) October 23, 2026

This is how ghost stories are born 😂 — Joe (@VeritasAequltas) October 23, 2026

And this is precisely why you batten down the hatches BEFORE the bad weather comes in. Bless her heart 😂😂😂 — Munkihanger (@DianeMunki) October 23, 2026

Source @goodrobinhood