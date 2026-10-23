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Storm Austen sent this old storm footage viral and it will surely never be bettered

Poke Reporter. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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Batten down the hatches people because Storm Austen is here.

The extra weather has already seen gusts of 84mph recorded and more than 18,000 homes in England and Wales are without power. Plus part of Brighton’s West Pier has collapsed (there wasn’t much left to speak of already).

We mention all this not because we are the new Wincey Willis (one for younger readers there) but because the storm sent this old footage – not Austen – viral again and it will surely never be bettered.

An A for effort and an F for f*** sake.

Source @goodrobinhood