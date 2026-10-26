US comebacks Denmark donald trump

Donald Trump said people from Denmark were welcome in the US and this Dane’s A++ response was simply spectacular

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been doing racism again, declaring that people in Somalia were absolutely not welcome in the US but people from Denmark were most welcome.

Just in case you’re wondering why he singled out Denmark (and this bit is even worse) …

We mention it not because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses ….

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… but this Dane surely said it best.

‘As a Dane to @realDonaldTrump:

‘You can fuck right off.

‘I haven’t visited your shithole country since 2016 and I won’t be back until you’re dead and gone. Fucking fat POS.’

Boom.

Source @donkoclock