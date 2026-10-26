US comebacks Denmark donald trump
Donald Trump said people from Denmark were welcome in the US and this Dane’s A++ response was simply spectacular
Donald Trump’s been doing racism again, declaring that people in Somalia were absolutely not welcome in the US but people from Denmark were most welcome.
🚨WTF – Trump openly says people from Denmark are welcomed and people from Somalia are not. https://t.co/VxavY3uz9h
— Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 25, 2026
Just in case you’re wondering why he singled out Denmark (and this bit is even worse) …
Trump: "Why do we always have to take people from shit house countries? We can’t we take people from Norway and Sweden and Denmark? By the way, Denmark gave us Greenland … what do you take, Venezuela or Greenland? We got them both!" https://t.co/M1WvEMP5Yy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026
We mention it not because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses ….
… but this Dane surely said it best.
As a Dane to @realDonaldTrump:
You can fuck right off.
I haven’t visited your shithole country since 2016 and I won’t be back until you’re dead and gone. Fucking fat POS.
— 🇩🇰🇺🇦 Viking Fella 🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@VikingNAFOFella) October 25, 2026
‘As a Dane to @realDonaldTrump:
‘You can fuck right off.
‘I haven’t visited your shithole country since 2016 and I won’t be back until you’re dead and gone. Fucking fat POS.’
Boom.
Source @donkoclock