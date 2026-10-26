Donald Trump said people from Denmark were welcome in the US and this Dane’s A++ response was simply spectacular

US comebacks Denmark donald trump

Donald Trump’s been doing racism again, declaring that people in Somalia were absolutely not welcome in the US but people from Denmark were most welcome.

🚨WTF – Trump openly says people from Denmark are welcomed and people from Somalia are not. https://t.co/VxavY3uz9h — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 25, 2026

Just in case you’re wondering why he singled out Denmark (and this bit is even worse) …

Trump: "Why do we always have to take people from shit house countries? We can’t we take people from Norway and Sweden and Denmark? By the way, Denmark gave us Greenland … what do you take, Venezuela or Greenland? We got them both!" https://t.co/M1WvEMP5Yy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

We mention it not because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses ….

1. “White people good, black people bad” is Trump’s closing message to voters struggling to feed their family. https://t.co/lLI4F1K84H — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 25, 2026

2. Fact Checking… Conclusion: False. The USA does not have Venezuela or Greenland. Donald Trump is lying, as usual. — The Fact Checker (@jonathanfg97120) October 24, 2026

3. "Norway/Sweden/Denmark" is code for white people. — Alfred TwitchTok (@LucianFick) October 25, 2026

4. It’s simple! White folks welcome (he prefers Northern Europeans) and people of color are not welcome. And if he could, trump would get rid of all the people of color. — Tony Daniels (@TDOpinion27) October 25, 2026

5. Referring to entire nations as "shithole countries" and then contrasting them with wealthy, predominantly white countries isn't immigration policy. It's a hierarchy of human worth. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) October 24, 2026

6. Racism. Plain and simple. 😌 — MellB🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🟧🏴‍☠️ (@melanybrabson) October 25, 2026

… but this Dane surely said it best.

As a Dane to @realDonaldTrump:

You can fuck right off.

I haven’t visited your shithole country since 2016 and I won’t be back until you’re dead and gone. Fucking fat POS. — 🇩🇰🇺🇦 Viking Fella 🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@VikingNAFOFella) October 25, 2026

‘As a Dane to @realDonaldTrump: ‘You can fuck right off. ‘I haven’t visited your shithole country since 2016 and I won’t be back until you’re dead and gone. Fucking fat POS.’

Boom.

Imagine having that as your head of state. And there are people applauding it. It's disgusting. — Roger (@ryeomans80) October 25, 2026

I lost all hope when a majority voted for him in 2024. America is a lost cause — 🇩🇰🇺🇦 Viking Fella 🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@VikingNAFOFella) October 25, 2026

I won't go back. Been three times. Sod that. — TheVikingDane (@TheVikingDane) October 25, 2026

We're not all bad. I hope you reconsider after this clown is gone. — MPD—🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@mpdlaw) October 25, 2026

I know, buddy, I know. I also don't hate all obese people… but in his case, I do — 🇩🇰🇺🇦 Viking Fella 🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@VikingNAFOFella) October 25, 2026

Source @donkoclock