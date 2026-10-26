This Rupert Lowe fan’s tale of the Restore supporter she met in Tesco didn’t quite get the response she was presumably hoping for and it’s an absolute treat

Politics Rupert lowe

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this particular fan of Rupert Lowe was keen to share the experience they had while out shopping in Tesco.

Specifically the chat they had with this ‘lovely cashier’ who it turned out, was as much of a Restore fan as they are.

Tesco supermarket this afternoon. Got chatting to lovely cashier, im guessing in her 60s. Swiftly conversation moved to politics, the total incompetents running this destroyed bum hole of a country. Cupping her hand over her mouth and leaning towards me she said, " there is only one man capable of fixing this, Rupert Lowe." I fully concurred — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 24, 2026

‘Tesco supermarket this afternoon. Got chatting to lovely cashier, im guessing in her 60s. ‘Swiftly conversation moved to politics, the total incompetents running this destroyed bum hole of a country. ‘Cupping her hand over her mouth and leaning towards me she said, ” there is only one man capable of fixing this, Rupert Lowe.” I fully concurred.’

You can almost picture the scene, can’t you? Well, maybe you can, because these people weren’t quite so sure.

And while we can’t be sure what @Smithey21026 was hoping for when she posted this, it presumably wasn’t this.

And just in the interest of balance and all that we include some of their responses. Plus – it makes it even funnier. Potty mouth alert!

1. And then all the bags for life clapped! — Independent BS Arbitrator (@thenevster84) October 25, 2026

2. Go fuck yourself — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

3. I was in the queue behind you Emma.Both I and my fellow customers were so moved by this we couldn't help but burst into a rendition of the National Anthem! Tears of pride are welling up just thinking about this. — The Walking Beard (@BeardWalking) October 25, 2026

4. Do fuck off — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

5. Emma, you are quite foul mouthed

I guess Restore voters are unable to articulate themselves, so need to resort to swearing — Odud Miah (@odud_miah007) October 25, 2026

6. Piss off — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

7. My dear Emma

I must say that I am greatly enjoying the repartee between you and your many supporters in these replies.

If one was not a gentleman one would imagine that you had fabricated the encounter in order to elicit such a response.

However I am sure that is not the case. — The Diary of Sir Austen Cambridge KC MC WC (@Austencambridge) October 25, 2026

8. You condescending piece of shite — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

9. Why did you put 'it' in quotation marks? — Macbradaigh (@MacbradaighCelt) October 25, 2026

10. Why evernot? Are you the punctuation police as well as the free speech suppressors? The murderous lefts comeuppance will be hard and fast. — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

11. Ooooo someone got out of the wrong side of bed this morning… — benjamin newton (@bennewton2022) October 25, 2026

12. You cross bitch at being yanked out of Europe still, you egregious piece of filth? — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

13. What a load of bollocks — Lancashire Lass (@marjorie8106694) October 25, 2026

14. Says who bitch? — Emma (@Smithey21026) October 25, 2026

15. Virtually everyone in this thread. — Steve Owens (@Steveowens58) October 25, 2026

To conclude …

16. The comments on this are golden https://t.co/zkCATY2tkM — ali (@ali__samson) October 25, 2026

17. I don’t think Emma is expected the replies. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/u4XW1sPDgZ — Brum 🏐🌎 (@MrBrum43) October 26, 2026

18. You want to see the comments – and her replies. 😂 the English language at its finest with some excellent, creative swear words. Bravo, Emma! https://t.co/J4sPO8EKgk — Alicia ☁️ (@OhAlicia_) October 25, 2026

Source @Smithey21026