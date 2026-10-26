This Rupert Lowe fan’s tale of the Restore supporter she met in Tesco didn’t quite get the response she was presumably hoping for and it’s an absolute treat
To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this particular fan of Rupert Lowe was keen to share the experience they had while out shopping in Tesco.
Specifically the chat they had with this ‘lovely cashier’ who it turned out, was as much of a Restore fan as they are.
Tesco supermarket this afternoon. Got chatting to lovely cashier, im guessing in her 60s. Swiftly conversation moved to politics, the total incompetents running this destroyed bum hole of a country. Cupping her hand over her mouth and leaning towards me she said, " there is only one man capable of fixing this, Rupert Lowe." I fully concurred
— Emma (@Smithey21026) October 24, 2026
‘Tesco supermarket this afternoon. Got chatting to lovely cashier, im guessing in her 60s.
‘Swiftly conversation moved to politics, the total incompetents running this destroyed bum hole of a country.
‘Cupping her hand over her mouth and leaning towards me she said, ” there is only one man capable of fixing this, Rupert Lowe.” I fully concurred.’
You can almost picture the scene, can’t you? Well, maybe you can, because these people weren’t quite so sure.
And while we can’t be sure what @Smithey21026 was hoping for when she posted this, it presumably wasn’t this.
And just in the interest of balance and all that we include some of their responses. Plus – it makes it even funnier. Potty mouth alert!
To conclude …
Source @Smithey21026