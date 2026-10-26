The taxpayer covered Suella Braverman’s whopping bill after she used more than 650 per cent more water than average – 17 scalding responses on tap

Politics Suella Braverman

If you’re an MP whose party campaigns on drastically cutting benefits – even for the sick and disabled – it’s probably not a great idea to put in an expenses claim for so much water that people suspect you’ve set up Temu Sea World in your back garden.

That’s information which would have been useful to Suella Braverman before she fell into exactly that trap.

Reform UK’s Suella Braverman claims massive taxpayer-funded water bill at home equal to 18 baths a day https://t.co/0nzaXquOTH — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) October 25, 2026

The Mirror’s Investigations Editor, Nick Sommerlad, reported that the Reform recruit had claimed for 1,504 litres of water per day during the months of June to October of 2024. It formed part of a £45,000 utilities bill claim for the taxpayers from 2017 to 2025, and worked out at a mindnumbing 18 full baths per day – 368.54 per cent more than the average for a property of that size.

People had some thoughts, and a few questions.

1. Robert won't need to look very far to find someone to weed out. https://t.co/ZhqP8AzdQm pic.twitter.com/syoiw2LDIY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 25, 2026

2. What an absolute PI** take!!

Benefit bashing those who desperately need it whilst conveniently invoicing the tax payer with a £45k worth of expenses herself.

Biggest benefit scrounger going @SuellaBraverman ..you are a LEECH.

Let the poor suffer as long you're getting your bills… pic.twitter.com/OrgDJXYWH5 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 25, 2026

3. The absolute hypocrisy. Reform UK’s Suella Braverman who loves lecturing the public about relying on taxpayers money billed the public £45,000 for utilities including a water bill equal to 18 baths a day. This massive handout is in addition to her taxpayer funded Member of… pic.twitter.com/IthGnfg9uU — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 25, 2026

4. How did she manage to use £660 of water in just 6 months?? pic.twitter.com/Ktrp4jhGXw — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 25, 2026

5. in the summer of 2024, she was claiming office expenses for enough water to fill a thousand cups of tea a day. What the fuck was this woman doing with all this water? She didn't have a swimming pool! https://t.co/tuaMGPMofV — Samantha Asumadu (@SamanthaAsumadu) October 24, 2026

6. They're all in it together.

We're not invited. https://t.co/ywJHcqY0JK — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) October 25, 2026

7. You'll be able to buy bottles of Clacton Spring at the next Reform conference. https://t.co/ZhqP8AzdQm pic.twitter.com/rmua7iziDh — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 25, 2026

8. Reform UK's Suella Braverman claims massive taxpayer-funded water bill at home equal to 18 baths a day Claims to have used 1,504 litres of water daily at £1.2m four-bedroom pad. Reform have promised benefit cuts for the disabled, old, sick, poor.https://t.co/HKz7utZaev — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 25, 2026