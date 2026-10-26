The taxpayer covered Suella Braverman’s whopping bill after she used more than 650 per cent more water than average – 17 scalding responses on tap
If you’re an MP whose party campaigns on drastically cutting benefits – even for the sick and disabled – it’s probably not a great idea to put in an expenses claim for so much water that people suspect you’ve set up Temu Sea World in your back garden.
That’s information which would have been useful to Suella Braverman before she fell into exactly that trap.
Reform UK’s Suella Braverman claims massive taxpayer-funded water bill at home equal to 18 baths a day
https://t.co/0nzaXquOTH
— Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) October 25, 2026
The Mirror’s Investigations Editor, Nick Sommerlad, reported that the Reform recruit had claimed for 1,504 litres of water per day during the months of June to October of 2024. It formed part of a £45,000 utilities bill claim for the taxpayers from 2017 to 2025, and worked out at a mindnumbing 18 full baths per day – 368.54 per cent more than the average for a property of that size.
People had some thoughts, and a few questions.