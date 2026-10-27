Nigel Farage’s furious deflection was a real squirmfest, as Sally Nugent pressed him over an ally calling Kemi Badenoch a ‘Nigerian scammer’

Politics bbc breakfast nigel farage Sally Nugent

This is turning out to be a bad week for Reform, and for Nigel Farage in particular.

On Monday, their press conference was a flop of epic proportions, they’ve dropped further down the polls, and then Farage agreed to face BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent. We suspect he’s regretting that already.

Here’s how he handled being asked about the racism accusations against his long-standing ally Raheem Kassam, who has doubled (and tripled) down on calling Kemi Badenoch a Nigerian scammer.

‘Do you think it’s racist’ Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was questioned on #BBCBreakfast after his former senior aide Raheem Kassam called Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch as a ‘Nigerian scammer’ https://t.co/YWIXX1DvHT https://t.co/14rGmh2BxS — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 27, 2026

Here are some key parts of their exchange.

“Raheem Kassam has spoken about the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, calling her a Nigerian scammer. Do you think that’s racist?” “He’s of Indian heritage.” “Does that mean he can’t be racist?” “You tell me the answer to that. As far as scammer’s concerned, well it’s a pretty strong word, but it’s pretty clear that Kemi Badenoch very often does not tell the truth.” “Do you think the phrase Nigerian scammer is racist?” “There are two different words. One is scammer, which is someone who does not tell the truth …” “You are the leader of Reform UK. Do you think that comment is racist?” “I don’t think saying somebody grew up in Nigeria is racist.So, no.” “No, it’s not. Is that your answer?” “I don’t think it is. You tell me what do you think?” “You’re talking about personal security of members of Parliament, and things being put on social media that are not appropriate, and you’re saying that that doesn’t matter?” “Nobody in Parliament gets more death threats than me. Every single day. Don’t talk to me about security.”

Tweeters enjoyed seeing Farage’s feet being held to the fire. These reactions spoke volumes.

1. Car crash alert 🚨

Sally Nugent asks Nigel Farage about Raheem Kassam's “Nigerian scammer” comments on Kemi Badenoch and his response is painful to watch.#bbcbreakfast pic.twitter.com/SNPo2KbaqE — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 27, 2026

2. Deny, deflect and then expose what you really are by ending up in a car crash interview https://t.co/o1w6wy6h7w — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 27, 2026

3. This is embarassing. It's quite clear Raheem Kassam has something on Nigel Farage. It's the only explanation for his failure to disavow his comments. https://t.co/1VnmDx49eA — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 27, 2026

4. Farage going in to bat for Raheem Kassam. Trying to float the 'he's Indian so he can't be racist line'. FFS. 🤦‍♂️ Do they honestly think that this washes anymore? Kassam, like Dan Jukes has been with Farage since UKIP. Kassam worked for Steve Bannon. Bannon advised Trump and… https://t.co/nUhrCn5LDz — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 27, 2026

5. What a complete and utter shambles 😂😂😂😂 He's COOKED https://t.co/6B4wAxFYQe — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇽🇪🇺 (@FellaLeeds) October 27, 2026

6. Sally Nugent is an excellent interviewer

Respectful allows answers even allows Farage to deflect.

She’s forensic

Up there with Victoria Derbyshire

They do treat all interviewees the same it’s just Farage is unusually difficult to pin down pic.twitter.com/tu7pmTXJfy — John Finn / Seán Óg Fionn (@SeanFionn) October 27, 2026

7. Nigel Farage crashed and burned on BBC Breakfast this morning; refusing to concede that calling someone a “Nigerian scammer” is racist before suggesting that someone of Indian heritage couldn’t possibly racially abuse an African person. pic.twitter.com/8JoDMGRaR7 — thelefttake (@thelefttake) October 27, 2026

8. In what world is it difficult to say "I think Raheem is wrong, these are not comments I would make, and I thought he ought to apologise," unless you at best don't care, or worse sympathise? https://t.co/kc6ovwuCuN — George Wright 🇬🇧 (@GeorgeJBWright) October 27, 2026

9. Scrutiny and Farage don’t go together. https://t.co/yiaFZ8xRwo — David John (@daij1960) October 27, 2026