Someone asked for people’s ‘bad interview stories’ and these people were only too happy to oblige – 23 recruitment shockers
Job interviews are the worst. Even if you’re handsomely qualified for a job, you’ll no doubt be feeling sweaty, nervous and liable to leave the room with your foot firmly wedged in your mouth.
But, if there’s any consolation, it’s that many people have the exact same experience.
They’ve been sharing recruitment based woes on the AskUK subreddit after Moustache_cool asked this…
‘Can I get some of your bad interview stories?
‘Trying to move out of hospitality into a regular day time job, had an interview today that went pretty awfully. Can I get some of your bad interview stories so I feel a bit less bad about myself?’
People were only too happy to get their traumatic tales off their chests. Read ’em and cringe…