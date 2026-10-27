Politics Reform UK

Reform announced plans to bring back imperial measurements, and inched a little further towards political oblivion

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2026

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For some reason, Brexiters have always been obsessed with imperial measurements. Who could forget this banger of a suggestion from that fount of all human knowledge, John Redwood.

Of course, there isn’t a ban on selling in pounds and ounces, as long as the item’s metric weight or volume is also included in the same size or larger font. And here’s the former Minister for Brexit Benefits accidentally pointing out that we already use imperial measurements for distance.

In fact, the signs have to be every 25 metres or less, so they could simply have placed them at 25 yards, so that Rees-Mogg wouldn’t have had to be puzzled by the numbers.

The spectre of stone, pounds and ounces has reared its complicated head once more, as Robert Jenrick, the so-called Shadow Chancellor, has announced they will ‘re-legalise’ imperial measurementss.

It being Reform UK, there had to be a fundamental misunderstanding based on lack of proper research, apart from the fact that imperial measures are still not illegal – and there was!

Captain Picard doing a facepalm gesture

The mockery began.

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