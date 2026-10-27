This actor playing Jesus was supposed to be hoisted 10 feet in the air but went up 100 feet instead and the final shot is a genuine jaw-dropper
A video of this ‘Jesus’ soaring rather higher than was apparently expected has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that will become immediately apparent.
As far as we can tell it was part of an Easter celebration in Korea – more details when we get them! – but it really is all about the visuals.
Word has it the actor was supposed to be hoisted 10 feet in the air but due to human/mechanical/spiritual error, they ended up going higher. Much higher.
And that last shot is a genuine jaw-dropper.
I’m so sorry to this person, but I am in fucking tears over this lmfaoooooooo when it pans out hahahahahaha
— miss chanandler bong (@britneyqueers_) October 26, 2026
Extraordinary scenes! And the entire internet’s jaw was on the floor.
Source @WineHunter8282 H/T @britneyqueers_