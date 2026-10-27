This actor playing Jesus was supposed to be hoisted 10 feet in the air but went up 100 feet instead and the final shot is a genuine jaw-dropper

Weird World fails wtf

A video of this ‘Jesus’ soaring rather higher than was apparently expected has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that will become immediately apparent.

As far as we can tell it was part of an Easter celebration in Korea – more details when we get them! – but it really is all about the visuals.

Word has it the actor was supposed to be hoisted 10 feet in the air but due to human/mechanical/spiritual error, they ended up going higher. Much higher.

And that last shot is a genuine jaw-dropper.

I’m so sorry to this person, but I am in fucking tears over this lmfaoooooooo when it pans out hahahahahaha — miss chanandler bong (@britneyqueers_) October 26, 2026

Extraordinary scenes! And the entire internet’s jaw was on the floor.

1. I should not be laughing pic.twitter.com/qKqSE9WwS8 — 💫AstralWingz💫 (@Zhane_Star) October 26, 2026

2. I shouldn’t be laughing at this… 💀 They were supposed to lift him just 10 feet, but the crane lifted him 100 feet instead. Poor guy fainted up there. pic.twitter.com/K3dV3Q5CQq — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) October 26, 2026

3. if this happened to me i would think i was actually going to heaven pic.twitter.com/cJh2aJfCkY — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) October 26, 2026

4. Props to the actor for staying in character, though. I’d have started freaking out the second I got above the lights. Real professional Jesus we got here — margery kempe’s arrest record (@TrashCatComet) October 26, 2026

5. the last frame 😭 it’s like watching a balloon float away pic.twitter.com/YPAQ4k7uKL — kiara (eerie) (@somanypetals) October 26, 2026

6. Bro thought he was actually ascending https://t.co/UtQIPmJNoh — Actually_Tina_prepping for the 4th_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) October 26, 2026

7. Bro almost met the big man himself 😭 — Snappy @ art hiatus (@sweatybird) October 26, 2026

9. I can’t stop laughing at this 😂 pic.twitter.com/bA8OwkiCLT — Paul🥷 (@l4pablo) October 26, 2026

10. Dude got raptured by mistake. — Starman in Elon's Roadster (@argentcorvus) October 26, 2026

11. Jesus said "oh, you wanna play" and took that crane operator's wheel himself lol — Nova (@avanova96) October 26, 2026

12. I'm glad the failure wasn't it dropped them from 10ft up onto nothing and instead just lifted them 10 times higher. — Holo the Wise (@Holoswag) October 26, 2026

13. HELP ME STRATOSPHERE JESUS — 👻🐿️ Skwurl Haint 🐿️👻 (@SquirrelBait00) October 26, 2026

Source @WineHunter8282 H/T @britneyqueers_