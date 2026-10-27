Weird World Americans food and drink
An American trolled Brits for their concept of a ‘pizza’ and it was a delicious self own for the ages
Time to pay a visit to the seemingly inexhaustible well that is the yawning cultural divide between the US and pretty much everywhere else.
Ion this case it was an American taking issue with what us Brits reckon to be a ‘pizza’.
And the most striking thing about it was that the image used by New Yorker Carl Marks to make their point was clearly a pizza by anyone’s standards, including an Italian’s standards.
It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.
And it turned out the Community Note wasn’t the only clapback and thank goodness for that, because this little lot were simply delicious.
In case you were wondering, it didn’t change Carl’s mind.
Image Carl Marks