An American trolled Brits for their concept of a ‘pizza’ and it was a delicious self own for the ages

Weird World Americans food and drink

Time to pay a visit to the seemingly inexhaustible well that is the yawning cultural divide between the US and pretty much everywhere else.

Ion this case it was an American taking issue with what us Brits reckon to be a ‘pizza’.

And the most striking thing about it was that the image used by New Yorker Carl Marks to make their point was clearly a pizza by anyone’s standards, including an Italian’s standards.

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

And it turned out the Community Note wasn’t the only clapback and thank goodness for that, because this little lot were simply delicious.

1. Let me know if this helps. pic.twitter.com/pTt4oFsrtR — alexandermiles.art (@_alexandermiles) October 14, 2024

2. Should we get your some cheese to spray on it? — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte) October 14, 2024

3. This is a proper pizza, not everything needs ananas & ranch sauce on it — 𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 🇩🇪 (@fiago7) October 15, 2024

4. For their own sake Americans need to be less concerned with their incorrect assumptions about ‘British’ food and more concerned with the British phrase “wind your fucking neck in” https://t.co/fmAoJoFFBz — Abracadab-rat (@nimbus_nought) October 15, 2024

5. british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza https://t.co/eoPOm0k31i — David P GCSE (multiple) (@DavidPGCSE) October 14, 2024

6. That's a decent pizza. Not every pizza has to be a deep dish or filled with so much cheddar it stops your heart. — Death To The World; Terrgore Was Here (@TerrgoreK) October 14, 2024

7. british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza https://t.co/swPVJLj38H — David P GCSE (multiple) (@DavidPGCSE) October 14, 2024

8. british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza pic.twitter.com/DlAYSjqfbQ — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) October 14, 2024

9. british "people" are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza pic.twitter.com/8OpkjcOqpv — Will (@wsebag) October 15, 2024

10. omg this might be one of the greatest food related self owns I have ever seen on social media — Adam 🎗️ (@xMaccabix) October 14, 2024

11. Britain kinda won this round because how are there so many americans in the replies who are unable to identify an olive? https://t.co/PUeMeQywBd — G (@g2orgina) October 14, 2024

12. It took many years to get here but we’ve finally got the worst “American food take” on the internet. Stand down, everyone. It’s over. https://t.co/fuQYLazIQn — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) October 14, 2024

13. You should hear what Italians say about American "pizzas" — Martin Phillips 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nfliving) October 14, 2024

In case you were wondering, it didn’t change Carl’s mind.

Image Carl Marks