Weird World Americans food and drink

An American trolled Brits for their concept of a ‘pizza’ and it was a delicious self own for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated October 27th, 2026

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Time to pay a visit to the seemingly inexhaustible well that is the yawning cultural divide between the US and pretty much everywhere else.

Ion this case it was an American taking issue with what us Brits reckon to be a ‘pizza’.

And the most striking thing about it was that the image used by New Yorker Carl Marks to make their point was clearly a pizza by anyone’s standards, including an Italian’s standards.

A ham, mushroom and artichoke pizza image from Instagram, screengrabbed with this text - british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

The photo shows a traditional Neapolitan pizza made by an authentic family-owned restaurant in Hampstead, London. This pizza is called a 'Marco Polo' on their menu and features mushrooms, prosciutto ham, artichokes, black olives, parmesan and fresh basil

And it turned out the Community Note wasn’t the only clapback and thank goodness for that, because this little lot were simply delicious.

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In case you were wondering, it didn’t change Carl’s mind.

“that’s how they make it in italy” ok well it’s bad

Image Carl Marks