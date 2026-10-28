US donald trump

Donald Trump’s ban on the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ is peak dummy-spitting from the orange man-baby – 18 scathing clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2026

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Another day, and another media outlet has upset Fragile Donnie. This time, it’s the Wall Street Journal, and their crime? Using the universally understood term ‘artificial intelligence’, rather than Trump’s made-up term ‘super intelligence’.

We’d hate to see what he’d do if anyone did something that would actually affect his life, like pulling Big Macs from the menu, or making it illegal to stare at men’s arses.

It all seemed a bit dictator-y, and commenters called out the red flags.

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