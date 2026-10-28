Donald Trump’s ban on the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ is peak dummy-spitting from the orange man-baby – 18 scathing clapbacks
Another day, and another media outlet has upset Fragile Donnie. This time, it’s the Wall Street Journal, and their crime? Using the universally understood term ‘artificial intelligence’, rather than Trump’s made-up term ‘super intelligence’.
Trump: "We will be officially BANNING the term, ‘AI/Artificial Intelligence,’ in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP" https://t.co/jvA7IqoFln
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026
We’d hate to see what he’d do if anyone did something that would actually affect his life, like pulling Big Macs from the menu, or making it illegal to stare at men’s arses.
It all seemed a bit dictator-y, and commenters called out the red flags.