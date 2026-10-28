Donald Trump’s ban on the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ is peak dummy-spitting from the orange man-baby – 18 scathing clapbacks

US donald trump

Another day, and another media outlet has upset Fragile Donnie. This time, it’s the Wall Street Journal, and their crime? Using the universally understood term ‘artificial intelligence’, rather than Trump’s made-up term ‘super intelligence’.

Trump: "We will be officially BANNING the term, ‘AI/Artificial Intelligence,’ in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP" https://t.co/jvA7IqoFln — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026

We’d hate to see what he’d do if anyone did something that would actually affect his life, like pulling Big Macs from the menu, or making it illegal to stare at men’s arses.

It all seemed a bit dictator-y, and commenters called out the red flags.

1. This fucking demented asshole thinks he can ban the words artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/oKwJg4OQkD — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) October 27, 2026

2. Do you know what type of leaders ban words? DICTATORS. Oh, and it’s AI. pic.twitter.com/2QBMH856or — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2026

3. He thinks he can ban words in newspapers now.

The barriers between Trump’s inner reality and the outside world do not exist anymore. He sees everything as an extension of himself. In his reality, it’s called “SI” and everyone must comply. Dark times. He’s just a madman. pic.twitter.com/if7Xfz3iz9 — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) October 27, 2026

4. Trump trying to control the English language again pic.twitter.com/Hqgok2rk2b — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 27, 2026

5. I love how he said he was against cancel culture and now he's literally banning words. — Max (@RelentlesTrader) October 27, 2026

6. This is fucking insane https://t.co/oGkiprhJFg — Mr. Sausage (@MrSausageGet) October 27, 2026

7. Find someone who loves you as much as Trump loves Super Intelligence. https://t.co/fMjuB46NK1 — Mark Mitchell, Honest Pollster (@honestpollster) October 27, 2026

8. What if instead of "banning" a term, we stopped spending endless amounts of money on foreign wars? https://t.co/jQsK7V98YH pic.twitter.com/1DzzPrW4uJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2026

9. Dear @realDonaldTrump Let's make a deal, Get Beef prices MUCH lower and I'll start calling AI SI as my end of the deal. I hired you for a reason and that reason wasn't to change the name of AI.. Now get moving.. https://t.co/g08ZZWtgu2 — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) October 27, 2026