Politics nigel farage Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick’s claim that Farage’s so-called ‘physical altercation’ was with some ‘Bolshie Lib Dem MPs’ added to the mockery in spades – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been playing spin-the-wheel with his excuses again, after not bothering to turn up for Wednesday’s budget speech in the Commons.

He claimed that someone had taken his prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats for the day. Technically, he was correct, but only because his reservation was invalid because hadn’t turned up for prayers.

At a press conference, he added a little colour to that swiftly debunked claim, and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick broached the subject with Reform’s chancellor, Robert Jenrick.

Every additional detail chipped away at the already difficult to swallow claim. Come on, Nigel Farage didn’t complain about something?

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson explained what happened at the State Opening of Parliament, in a comment to Politico EU.

“Nigel Farage attempted to shove a female Liberal Democrat MP out of the way during the State Opening of Parliament.”

Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park saying 'Well, there it is'

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We’ll just leave this here.

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons