Robert Jenrick’s claim that Farage’s so-called ‘physical altercation’ was with some ‘Bolshie Lib Dem MPs’ added to the mockery in spades – 15 favourite reactions

Politics nigel farage Robert jenrick

Nigel Farage has been playing spin-the-wheel with his excuses again, after not bothering to turn up for Wednesday’s budget speech in the Commons.

He claimed that someone had taken his prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats for the day. Technically, he was correct, but only because his reservation was invalid because hadn’t turned up for prayers.

NEW @Telegraph understands Nigel Farage did not display a valid date stamp on his prayer card and it was removed as per Chamber protocol. I also understand Mr Farage did not attend prayers and did not approach Commons staff regarding a seat reservation. https://t.co/BEHq5CRiFW — Sapphire Hope (@hope_sapphire) October 28, 2026

At a press conference, he added a little colour to that swiftly debunked claim, and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick broached the subject with Reform’s chancellor, Robert Jenrick.

‘I know you’re always interested in trivia on this show.’

‘I’m interested in the truth, Mr Jenrick.’ @TomSwarbrick1 tries to get to the bottom of the ‘physical altercation’ that stopped Nigel Farage attending today’s budget. https://t.co/dNIKBOMulV — LBC (@LBC) October 28, 2026

Every additional detail chipped away at the already difficult to swallow claim. Come on, Nigel Farage didn’t complain about something?

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson explained what happened at the State Opening of Parliament, in a comment to Politico EU.

“Nigel Farage attempted to shove a female Liberal Democrat MP out of the way during the State Opening of Parliament.”

Tweeters had a few thoughts.

1. Did Robert Jenrick seriously claim that Nigel Farage missed Parliament (again) today because some Lib Dem MPs were a bit mean to him? Is he the most thin-skinned MP, precious on the planet?! 😅😅 — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) October 28, 2026

2. So he’s claiming that he didn’t attended the Budget because he once got into a fight with a bigger boy (or girl) and is now too scared to go back? What about the handful of other times he has shown his face in Parliament? I guess the nasty old bully wasn’t in on those days? — Mike (@mynamesmikeok) October 28, 2026

3. Imagine admitting you got bullied by a @LibDems I'd be fucking mortified https://t.co/lWHM0ymjxl — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) October 28, 2026

4. Wobert Jenwick I’m actually embarrassed for him pic.twitter.com/jSL3tLUTGd — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 29, 2026

5. If any of what Farage said is true then this is a serious infringement of the democraric system in the UK and should be investigated by the appropriate authorities. It won't be because Farage and Reform are lying AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/kLXtwGYLIp — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) October 28, 2026

6. Were they sniggling at him? We know this is Reform kryptonite. — Barneso (@barnes_barneso) October 28, 2026

7. JFC what a bunch of useless whining fannies —  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) October 28, 2026

8. The specific claim that a serious prior physical altercation made attending today risky is contested and weakly supported. The prayer-card details appear incorrect or incomplete per official and contemporaneous accounts from other MPs. https://t.co/Hx2eoFzMFC — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS suesuezep.bsky.social (@SueSuezep) October 28, 2026

9. Farage is always the victim. Always https://t.co/oa0AEO97Zd — Mark Harrington (@markyharrington) October 28, 2026

10. Jenrick is such a snivelling toady trying to look loyal to the boss. — Sir Tellya Evrythins Gonnabe Alright (@vialbaboy) October 28, 2026

11. Not doing Farage’s alpha male credentials much good if he’s being beaten up by Vera Hobhouse and Daisy Cooper. What if he were in government? Would he hide behind black rod?#Budget #Budget26 https://t.co/u04PsHdi1V — Michael Davies (@MikeDaviesNow) October 28, 2026

12. But he has attended the chamber on several occasions since the alleged incident on May 13th!! If it sounds like BS and smells like BS it must be Farage. — i am fudge (@ianabbo98183200) October 28, 2026

13. Poor @Nigel_Farage. Maybe he isn't even safe in parliament? Maybe the Speaker could scatter some petals in front of his feet as he mooches around the Palace of Westminster? How does this poor man cope? — Paul Leng (@PaulLengthad8c) October 29, 2026

14. “I didn’t make a fuss, I didn’t complain” 🤣 Well that’s clearly a load of bobbins! — Debbie Allingham (@slinkydoodle) October 28, 2026

15. As I noted on another thread, if he's too scared to attend parliament it's possible being an MP isn't a suitable career choice — Kevin Carley (@KevinCarley3) October 28, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

“Robert Jenrick is a fraud. I’ve always thought so.” – Nigel Farage, August 2025@RobertJenrick — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 29, 2026

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons