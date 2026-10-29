Politics nigel farage Robert jenrick
Robert Jenrick’s claim that Farage’s so-called ‘physical altercation’ was with some ‘Bolshie Lib Dem MPs’ added to the mockery in spades – 15 favourite reactions
Nigel Farage has been playing spin-the-wheel with his excuses again, after not bothering to turn up for Wednesday’s budget speech in the Commons.
He claimed that someone had taken his prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats for the day. Technically, he was correct, but only because his reservation was invalid because hadn’t turned up for prayers.
NEW @Telegraph understands Nigel Farage did not display a valid date stamp on his prayer card and it was removed as per Chamber protocol.
I also understand Mr Farage did not attend prayers and did not approach Commons staff regarding a seat reservation.
https://t.co/BEHq5CRiFW
— Sapphire Hope (@hope_sapphire) October 28, 2026
At a press conference, he added a little colour to that swiftly debunked claim, and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick broached the subject with Reform’s chancellor, Robert Jenrick.
‘I know you’re always interested in trivia on this show.’
‘I’m interested in the truth, Mr Jenrick.’
@TomSwarbrick1 tries to get to the bottom of the ‘physical altercation’ that stopped Nigel Farage attending today’s budget. https://t.co/dNIKBOMulV
— LBC (@LBC) October 28, 2026
Every additional detail chipped away at the already difficult to swallow claim. Come on, Nigel Farage didn’t complain about something?
A Liberal Democrat spokesperson explained what happened at the State Opening of Parliament, in a comment to Politico EU.
“Nigel Farage attempted to shove a female Liberal Democrat MP out of the way during the State Opening of Parliament.”
Tweeters had a few thoughts.
We’ll just leave this here.
Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons