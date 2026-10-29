Celebrity Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer’s ‘Plane Guy’ just really took off on Twitter and it’s 52 seconds very well spent

Poke Reporter. Updated October 29th, 2026

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We used to feature lots of Bob Mortimer’s ‘Train Guy’ videos back in the day and this time he’s swapped the railway station for the airport.

And ‘Plane Guy’ just went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s very funny and hideously relatable for anyone who’s been in an airport. Ever.

And just a bit of the love people had for that.

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Source @RealBobMortimer