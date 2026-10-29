Bob Mortimer’s ‘Plane Guy’ just really took off on Twitter and it’s 52 seconds very well spent
We used to feature lots of Bob Mortimer’s ‘Train Guy’ videos back in the day and this time he’s swapped the railway station for the airport.
And ‘Plane Guy’ just went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s very funny and hideously relatable for anyone who’s been in an airport. Ever.
Plane Guy https://t.co/pBegb3LcPw
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) October 28, 2026
And just a bit of the love people had for that.
Follow Bob Mortimer here!
Source @RealBobMortimer