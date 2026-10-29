Bob Mortimer’s ‘Plane Guy’ just really took off on Twitter and it’s 52 seconds very well spent

Celebrity Bob Mortimer

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We used to feature lots of Bob Mortimer’s ‘Train Guy’ videos back in the day and this time he’s swapped the railway station for the airport.

And ‘Plane Guy’ just went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s very funny and hideously relatable for anyone who’s been in an airport. Ever.

Plane Guy https://t.co/pBegb3LcPw — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) October 28, 2026

And just a bit of the love people had for that.

1. Ladies and gentlemen the genius that is…… https://t.co/6PVTmhmvD4 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) October 28, 2026

2. For those new to THE Geoff Linton and the hilario travel travails of Bob Mortimer’s altar egos… Here is/was #TrainGuy in all his cappachoochhoo glory 🚂 Not to be confused with #FlatWhiteSeries ☕️ https://t.co/WD9kaB0zcu — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) October 28, 2026

3. 😂 spot on, most of the lounges hold those characters 👍 — jacob the cat (@Silvercircle8) October 28, 2026

4. Thank God for this guy. ❤️🎉 https://t.co/BWZtdpD4N2 — Jane Milligan🦸‍♀️ (@goonchild4) October 29, 2026

5. Never change Bob. — Steven (@ingram1_d) October 28, 2026

6. 😂. Airline staff are in for a wild flight. — Grumpy Man UK (@GrumpyManUK) October 28, 2026

8. Utterly mad Bob 🤣Keep it up! — Guy Boulton (@GuyBoulton) October 28, 2026

Follow Bob Mortimer here!

Source @RealBobMortimer