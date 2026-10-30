US JD Vance

A woman’s heartfelt question about America’s spiralling cost of living crisis generated all the empathy and understanding you’d expect from JD Vance

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Only days to go now until we find out just how much of a meltdown Donald Trump and the Republicans suffer in America’s midterm elections (assuming, of course, that Trump doesn’t just declare the results null and void).

And JD Vance is doing his best to give people as an accurate impression of just how much the elites care about the spiralling cost of living crisis faced by many ordinary Americans right now.

And this woman’s heartfelt question about how can she can be expected to start a family when she can’t even buy a home generated all the empathy and understanding you’d expect from the vice president.

That’s not a man, that’s a black hole. And these people surely said it best.

Source @atrupar

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