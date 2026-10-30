A woman’s heartfelt question about America’s spiralling cost of living crisis generated all the empathy and understanding you’d expect from JD Vance

US JD Vance

Only days to go now until we find out just how much of a meltdown Donald Trump and the Republicans suffer in America’s midterm elections (assuming, of course, that Trump doesn’t just declare the results null and void).

And JD Vance is doing his best to give people as an accurate impression of just how much the elites care about the spiralling cost of living crisis faced by many ordinary Americans right now.

And this woman’s heartfelt question about how can she can be expected to start a family when she can’t even buy a home generated all the empathy and understanding you’d expect from the vice president.

Q: How do you expect us to start families young when the average price of a home feels out of reach? JD VANCE: I want to point out that I’ve only gotten one question about Jon Husted’s ass https://t.co/mFgYuuRQIN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026

That’s not a man, that’s a black hole. And these people surely said it best.

Source @atrupar

1. I genuinely cannot believe this is a real exchange between a voter and the Vice President of the United States. https://t.co/EvOgDNzlH2 — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) October 30, 2026

2. If Vance is the candidate in 2028, he will be eminently beatable. He is an awful politician. https://t.co/ibxJZBI7mz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 30, 2026

3. My god what a tone deaf moment https://t.co/BL1dsMcpjw — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 30, 2026

4. jd vance with all the charm of the juice that collects at the bottom of a dumpster behind chillies — ⁵⁵¹¹ 🍌 (@BAYC5511) October 30, 2026

5. How is this real and how is he this bad at politics? Or humor? Or interacting with other humans? https://t.co/3cGgQ9dZxo — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 30, 2026

6. Terrible response. Do you even care about financial issues regular people struggle with. And that guy from Fox news is a turd — Ray Hagar (@RayHagarNV) October 30, 2026