A Question Time woman single-handedly shut down Zia Yusuf over climate change and his response said it all

Politics climate Question Time zia yusuf

Question Time was back so that must mean Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf was on the panel.

And Nigel Farage’s entirely unelected right-hand man put in just as good a performance as you’d hope for, not least this moment when he was single-handedly shut down by a woman in the audience over Reform UK and climate change.

And Yusuf’s response, such as it was, really did speak volumes.

“I cannot believe that after the summer we have had, people on this panel are talking about scrapping Net Zero” *audience applauds* *Zia Yusuf takes a gulp that can be seen from space* #bbcqt https://t.co/r8OiptVBQJ — David (@Zero_4) October 29, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. That smug little smile that Yusuf does at the end really does need addressing. The elite , unelected nobody sitting there thinking that they are above all others https://t.co/wYtvw0vt0j — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 30, 2026

2. Tonight on the Zia Yusuf show, we have Fiona Bruce! 🤣🤪 — Colin Stevens (@tuba_col) October 29, 2026

3. Izia Yusuf really looked uncomfortable after this #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/bF4qgKNg1u — Car Crash TV (@nowtserioushere) October 29, 2026

4. Hopefully Britain’s young people will send Reform packing. — Robert K (@Robert_K_UK) October 29, 2026

5. Man on the right does not look impressed at the woman in the middle who says, "I cannot believe that after the summer we have had people on this panel are talking about scrapping net zero" Camera pans to Zia Yusuf who smirks pic.twitter.com/veUIaIF5aN — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 30, 2026

6. Is he trying to take Chris ‘The Gulp’ Philp’s crown away from him? — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) October 29, 2026

7. A smart young lass in the audience says: “After the Summer we’ve just had…I can’t believe we’re ‘scrapping’ Net Zero!” Zia Yusuf does his traditional blush and ‘gulp’ when embarrassed…#bbcqt — ®️i©️Ky ☮︎ 🇵🇸 🇨🇺 (@VividRicky) October 29, 2026

8. This is fortunately a young person rightly worried for their future, while old millionaires want to keep run on fossil fuels.

The people running many countries are not making the interests of young generations, the old generation of politicians has failed, time to replace them. — Vittorio Boccolini (@VBoccolini) October 30, 2026

Source @Zero_4