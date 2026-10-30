Politics climate Question Time zia yusuf

A Question Time woman single-handedly shut down Zia Yusuf over climate change and his response said it all

Poke Reporter. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Question Time was back so that must mean Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf was on the panel.

And Nigel Farage’s entirely unelected right-hand man put in just as good a performance as you’d hope for, not least this moment when he was single-handedly shut down by a woman in the audience over Reform UK and climate change.

And Yusuf’s response, such as it was, really did speak volumes.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @Zero_4