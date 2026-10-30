Politics climate Question Time zia yusuf
A Question Time woman single-handedly shut down Zia Yusuf over climate change and his response said it all
Question Time was back so that must mean Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf was on the panel.
And Nigel Farage’s entirely unelected right-hand man put in just as good a performance as you’d hope for, not least this moment when he was single-handedly shut down by a woman in the audience over Reform UK and climate change.
And Yusuf’s response, such as it was, really did speak volumes.
“I cannot believe that after the summer we have had, people on this panel are talking about scrapping Net Zero”
*audience applauds*
*Zia Yusuf takes a gulp that can be seen from space*
#bbcqt https://t.co/r8OiptVBQJ
— David (@Zero_4) October 29, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
Source @Zero_4