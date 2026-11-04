US donald trump Fox News midterms
A Fox News panellist dropped some epic truth bombs on the Trump loving news network and it was a supremely satisfying watch
To the studios of Fox News now – no, stick with us – where former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio was one of the panelists taking part in its midterms coverage.
And we mention it because de Blasio – a guest on many Fox News programmes over the years – detonated a whole load of truth bombs in their face, accusing the Trump loving network of ‘missing the plot’ and basically getting the entire election night narrative wrong.
And it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.
Here’s that moment: https://t.co/ccwg0A1FDQ
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 4, 2026
Only thing that can possibly make that better is imagining Trump watching it in bed. And these people surely said it best.