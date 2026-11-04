A Fox News panellist dropped some epic truth bombs on the Trump loving news network and it was a supremely satisfying watch

US donald trump Fox News midterms

To the studios of Fox News now – no, stick with us – where former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio was one of the panelists taking part in its midterms coverage.

And we mention it because de Blasio – a guest on many Fox News programmes over the years – detonated a whole load of truth bombs in their face, accusing the Trump loving network of ‘missing the plot’ and basically getting the entire election night narrative wrong.

And it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.

Here’s that moment: https://t.co/ccwg0A1FDQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 4, 2026

Only thing that can possibly make that better is imagining Trump watching it in bed. And these people surely said it best.

1. He was so spot on it isn't funny. That said, Watching the former press secretaries try to tell him otherwise was so hilarious it really lifted the shroud of stupidity on who Trump has in his court. — Matt Dewire (@hotwiredewire) November 4, 2026

2. THIS is why Republicans lost…they let Trump impose inflation causing tariffs and start the war in Iran. Simple. pic.twitter.com/AIZJ0wux0W — Jeffrey Sears (@jeffreyrsears) November 4, 2026

3. 8 people on the desk. I'm guessing this is the only one who is seeing things clearly. — Space Mafia (@spacemafia) November 4, 2026

4. They're not only missing the plot; they're accomplices to the biggest fraud, corruption, and treason in American history…. — Arthur Filip 🌎 (@ArthurFilip) November 4, 2026

5. Wll be interesting to see how many Fox programs he is on now. — Kit Walker (@KitWalker021475) November 4, 2026