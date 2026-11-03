Politics donald trump promises
Donald Trump tried to tally up all of the promises he has kept during his presidency and the math ain’t mathing
The midterms are finally here for Americans. And they couldn’t have come soon enough.
In the lead-up to the highly consequential voting day, Donald Trump, JD Vance, and every other Maga bogeyman have been assaulting social media feeds with hourly barrages of nonsensical ramblings about everything BUT the issues.
To wrap up his campaigning with a tidy little bow, the President of the United States decided to host one final rambling tangent in front of the historic Reflecting Pool. (Yes, the one he tore apart, “renovated,” made worse, and then spent millions of dollars on to fix again.)
Here’s the spirited message he left his constituents with.
Trump: “I’ve kept every single promise I made, except far more. I’ve actually kept far more promises than I made.”
Beyond parody https://t.co/FKhNLg8nNY
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 3, 2026
There was no shortage of replies trying to break down the math from Trump’s statement.