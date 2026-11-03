Politics donald trump promises

Donald Trump tried to tally up all of the promises he has kept during his presidency and the math ain’t mathing

Saul Hutson. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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The midterms are finally here for Americans. And they couldn’t have come soon enough.

In the lead-up to the highly consequential voting day, Donald Trump, JD Vance, and every other Maga bogeyman have been assaulting social media feeds with hourly barrages of nonsensical ramblings about everything BUT the issues.

To wrap up his campaigning with a tidy little bow, the President of the United States decided to host one final rambling tangent in front of the historic Reflecting Pool. (Yes, the one he tore apart, “renovated,” made worse, and then spent millions of dollars on to fix again.)

Here’s the spirited message he left his constituents with.

There was no shortage of replies trying to break down the math from Trump’s statement.

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