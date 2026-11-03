Donald Trump tried to tally up all of the promises he has kept during his presidency and the math ain’t mathing

Politics donald trump promises

The midterms are finally here for Americans. And they couldn’t have come soon enough.

In the lead-up to the highly consequential voting day, Donald Trump, JD Vance, and every other Maga bogeyman have been assaulting social media feeds with hourly barrages of nonsensical ramblings about everything BUT the issues.

To wrap up his campaigning with a tidy little bow, the President of the United States decided to host one final rambling tangent in front of the historic Reflecting Pool. (Yes, the one he tore apart, “renovated,” made worse, and then spent millions of dollars on to fix again.)

Here’s the spirited message he left his constituents with.

Trump: “I’ve kept every single promise I made, except far more. I’ve actually kept far more promises than I made.” Beyond parody https://t.co/FKhNLg8nNY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 3, 2026

There was no shortage of replies trying to break down the math from Trump’s statement.

2. He really is the dumbest fuck to ever live. https://t.co/iZjUaUkVCi — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 3, 2026

3. Hmm… this is like losing more marbles than you had. https://t.co/80KgNTYVko — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) November 3, 2026

4. He promised a $2 million pool. It cost $16 million. that's eight promises kept. — Alina Pereverzieva 🇺🇦 (@perevaa) November 3, 2026

5. He must be confused with the promises he made to his rich buddies. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) November 3, 2026

6. Seriously, MAGA, how the fuck do you keep more promises than you made? How do you listen to this shit, realize it makes absolutely no mathematical sense, and still applaud? I'm genuinely asking. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 2, 2026

7. I think it's time the men with the giant butterfly nets come along and lead him to a warm, safe space where he can see out his days without hurting himself or others. https://t.co/M7xxv2fn8J — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 3, 2026

8. What dressing goes with a word salad? https://t.co/3P6iFEHAcw — Frank Mitman (@frankdpi) November 3, 2026

9. The President proves every day that he is the most prolific liar of all time. He shows us every day that he lives in a delusional version of the world & wants all of us to believe his delusions are true. He is the most dangerous threat to our democracy in my lifetime. https://t.co/zdP0MrMcfS — House of Orange 🔶️ (@CharlieWiseCPA) November 3, 2026