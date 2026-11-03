A Maga was asked the best thing Donald Trump’s done in his second term and it’s a terrifying insight into what America is up against right now

US donald trump elections good liars

As America goes to the polls for what promises to be a make or break set of midterms for Donald Trump’s second presidency, a reminder that it pays to take nothing for granted.

Especially when it comes to the Maga mindset and its unwavering devotion towards their great leader.

And surely nothing better captures the frankly terrifying essence of Maga than this Good Liars chat with one especially devoted Trump supporter.

Watch it and weep.

Trump supporter: Trump has ended 7 or 8 wars, maybe 9. Q: Which wars? TS: Venezuela, Africa. I watch Fox News all day. They keep sharp on things.

Even though I don’t know the countries that he stopped wars, he said he did, and I believe he did. I watch Fox to know what’s going on in this country. Q: Do you ever watch the others? TS: They are fake news. Fox is real. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 2, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. Oh god. I wish I hadn’t seen this. pic.twitter.com/h4nE5QGZDD — Brendan May (@bmay) November 2, 2026

2. Her vote counts just as much as yours……. https://t.co/50CGRIg9KE — asshton (@asshton8) November 2, 2026

3. “I watch Fox News all day” Never forget that even in an era of social media misinformation and radicalization, Fox is still at the center of the right’s grip on its base. https://t.co/idk2MnmPyu — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 2, 2026

4. She literally said Africa as though the entire continent was at war. WTF — Cletus the Sports Jawed Yokel (@Cletustwtf) November 2, 2026

5. This why the BBC is so important, we are so fortunate to have a publicly funded national broadcaster which keeps impartiality at its core. It is also why the likes of Farage want to destroy it. They want propagandist media like fox/GBnews in order to brainwash the masses. https://t.co/Wp23rgQyYy — Kev Hall (@DeKuip02) November 3, 2026

6. Fight like her vote counts just as much as yours (it does) https://t.co/u9nPNeRa6Q — Vautism Speaks 🔞 🐴 (@VautismSpeaks) November 2, 2026