US donald trump elections good liars

A Maga was asked the best thing Donald Trump’s done in his second term and it’s a terrifying insight into what America is up against right now

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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As America goes to the polls for what promises to be a make or break set of midterms for Donald Trump’s second presidency, a reminder that it pays to take nothing for granted.

Especially when it comes to the Maga mindset and its unwavering devotion towards their great leader.

And surely nothing better captures the frankly terrifying essence of Maga than this Good Liars chat with one especially devoted Trump supporter.

Watch it and weep.

And these people surely said it best.

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