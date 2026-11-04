News Abdul El-Sayed haley stevens hats
Sore loser Dem who flipped to Maga days before the midterms gets absolutely obliterated on Twitter for her ridiculous voting day hat
Abdul El-Sayed is the elected Senator of Michigan. But his rise to the top was not without it’s bumps.
In addition to the blatant racism and harassment he endured during campaign season, he also had to deal with the epically loud and stupid story of sore loser Haley Stevens.
Stevens was El-Sayed’s opponent in the Democratic primary in Michigan. She lost at the polls. Then she lost her mind.
After initially stating she would support her party’s candidate in the midterms, she made a last-minute switch to support El-Sayed’s opponent, Maga Mike Rogers.
She made the rounds of all the political talk shows with increasingly bizarre appearances and it all culminated with this election day hat as she headed to the polls on Tuesday.
NewsNation: Haley Stevens casts her ballot on Election Day. https://t.co/2645Rpqm5q
— Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 3, 2026
After El-Sayed handily won the Senate race, Twitter delivered the knockout blows of a decidedly blue victory in Michigan with these tremendous comments on Stevens’ hat.