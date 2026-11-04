Sore loser Dem who flipped to Maga days before the midterms gets absolutely obliterated on Twitter for her ridiculous voting day hat

News Abdul El-Sayed haley stevens hats

Abdul El-Sayed is the elected Senator of Michigan. But his rise to the top was not without it’s bumps.

In addition to the blatant racism and harassment he endured during campaign season, he also had to deal with the epically loud and stupid story of sore loser Haley Stevens.

Stevens was El-Sayed’s opponent in the Democratic primary in Michigan. She lost at the polls. Then she lost her mind.

After initially stating she would support her party’s candidate in the midterms, she made a last-minute switch to support El-Sayed’s opponent, Maga Mike Rogers.

She made the rounds of all the political talk shows with increasingly bizarre appearances and it all culminated with this election day hat as she headed to the polls on Tuesday.

NewsNation: Haley Stevens casts her ballot on Election Day. https://t.co/2645Rpqm5q — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 3, 2026

After El-Sayed handily won the Senate race, Twitter delivered the knockout blows of a decidedly blue victory in Michigan with these tremendous comments on Stevens’ hat.

1. My "I'm not having a mental breakdown" hat is raising a lot of the same questions the hat was meant to answer. https://t.co/w9wFIxI3qg — Ray Baker (Blue Tsunami Enjoyer) (@BiggBabyRay) November 3, 2026

2. She's made off with the Mackinac Bridge! But she's left this clue for you, gumshoe: All the Great Lakes might be great, but this one's only the fourth largest of them by surface area. https://t.co/G9c6eGi7CY — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) November 3, 2026

4. This looks like a screenshot from a movie where the main villain says to the news, “if the children wanted their rec center so much maybe they should have gotten jobs!”, thereby accidentally kicking off the chain of events that will lead to the kids saving the rec center https://t.co/dBCJB2YCtp — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 3, 2026

5. please i can't tell what's AI or not anymore https://t.co/NzzhAjgSFc — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) November 3, 2026

6. totally normal way to dress nothing to see here https://t.co/4nVCr5cEjq — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) November 3, 2026

7. All she’s missing is her Titanic steamer trunk full of emotional baggage. https://t.co/LPnfYIr6H6 pic.twitter.com/862ps75Mwl — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) November 3, 2026

8. Grey Gardens 2: Eviction Day — Fandango (@jmsltd1) November 3, 2026