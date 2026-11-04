Someone asked about the ‘most amusing misheard lyrics’ people ever heard – 23 proper eye-openers

Entertainment r/AskUK

Have you ever come across the word ‘mondegreen’? It means to mishear or misinterpret a lyric or phrase that changes the meaning, often with amusing results.

They’ve been sharing their favourite examples of this phenomenon on the AskUK subreddit after Honest-Possible6596 posted this corker…

‘What are your most amusing misheard lyrics? ‘Doing a spot of DIY currently with hubs and we’ve got the radio going. Spice Girls comes on, so obviously I’m going to sing along. Half way through, he stops what he’s doing and looks at me, and says ‘What the hell did you just say?’ ‘He’s laughing his head off at me and I’m confused, so I sing it again, and he goes ‘What the hell is a zig a zig ah?’ I’m like, ‘Are you having me on? Those are the words. Everyone knows the words’, and he starts laughing again. So I ask him what he thinks it’s meant to be. ‘Ladies and gents, my 39 year old husband has spent the last 30 years thinking that the words to Wannabe are ‘I really really really want a cig and say ah’. ‘I’m dying! So now I need to know, what are your best misheard lyrics?

So many people chipped in with their favourites that it’s surprising songwriters bother with them at all. Check these out…

1. ‘I worked with a chef who thought the dolly Parton lyric was: “Working 9 til 5, what a way to make eleven” ‘He wasn’t the brightest.’

–Individual-Coyote188

2. ‘I did write to Seal as we couldn’t work out if it was ‘kiss from a rose on the grey’, or ‘grave’? His management replied back to say ‘he would like it to remain ambiguous’.’

–tambourineman81

3. ‘Bon Jovi’s “Living on a prayer”…. “Tommy used to wank over dogs”.’

–Suspicious_Field_429

4. ‘Lock the taskbar / Rock the Casbah ‘Yes, we are old and work in IT.’

–fluentindothraki

5. ‘Lord of the dance settee – ‘Dance then wherever you maybe, I am the Lord of the dance settee and I’ll lead you all wherever you may be and I’ll lead you all to the dance settee’.’

–Unlucky_Honeydew_653

6. ‘Worked with a chap who thought Madonna had a song called Poppadom Beach. He meant Papa Don’t Preach.’

–TheGinjaPrince

7. ‘You can dance ‘YOU CAN DIE ‘Having the time of your life.’

–SpaceCat6421

8. ‘Go, go Jason Waterfalls instead of ‘don’t go chasing waterfalls’.’

–Got-what-you-need

9. ‘A friend of mine used sing be in the club “pussy real good” whenever that Salt-N-Pepa song came on. Was hilarious at first but in the end had to correct her and say it’s actually “push it real good” . She was mortified.’

–Bim01

10. ‘I always misheard Meatloaf’s Bat out of Hell as “I’m gonna hit the highway like a battering ram, I’m a Cilla Black fan alright” instead of “on a silver black phantom bike”. ‘My husband was gleeful when he discovered my mistake.’

–FoxAffectionate9175

11. ”A year has passed since I rubbed my knob’. ‘Sting – Message in a Bottle.’

–gsko5000