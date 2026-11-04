Someone asked about the ‘most amusing misheard lyrics’ people ever heard – 23 proper eye-openers
Have you ever come across the word ‘mondegreen’? It means to mishear or misinterpret a lyric or phrase that changes the meaning, often with amusing results.
They’ve been sharing their favourite examples of this phenomenon on the AskUK subreddit after Honest-Possible6596 posted this corker…
‘What are your most amusing misheard lyrics?
‘Doing a spot of DIY currently with hubs and we’ve got the radio going. Spice Girls comes on, so obviously I’m going to sing along. Half way through, he stops what he’s doing and looks at me, and says ‘What the hell did you just say?’
‘He’s laughing his head off at me and I’m confused, so I sing it again, and he goes ‘What the hell is a zig a zig ah?’ I’m like, ‘Are you having me on? Those are the words. Everyone knows the words’, and he starts laughing again. So I ask him what he thinks it’s meant to be.
‘Ladies and gents, my 39 year old husband has spent the last 30 years thinking that the words to Wannabe are ‘I really really really want a cig and say ah’.
‘I’m dying! So now I need to know, what are your best misheard lyrics?
So many people chipped in with their favourites that it’s surprising songwriters bother with them at all. Check these out…