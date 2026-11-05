The White House felt compelled to remind people Donald Trump was still president and had a bucketful of mockery poured over their head
How bad was the Republicans midterm drubbing for Donald Trump? So bad that the White House felt compelled to remind people on Twitter that Donald Trump was still, you know, president.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Q1ZGYM7idV
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026
And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses.