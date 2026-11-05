US donald trump white house

The White House felt compelled to remind people Donald Trump was still president and had a bucketful of mockery poured over their head

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2026

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How bad was the Republicans midterm drubbing for Donald Trump? So bad that the White House felt compelled to remind people on Twitter that Donald Trump was still, you know, president.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses.

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