The White House felt compelled to remind people Donald Trump was still president and had a bucketful of mockery poured over their head

US donald trump white house

How bad was the Republicans midterm drubbing for Donald Trump? So bad that the White House felt compelled to remind people on Twitter that Donald Trump was still, you know, president.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses.

2. this is sooooo embarrassing omg https://t.co/CtTAJTVbgq — taylor garron (@taylorgarron) November 4, 2026

4. The most powerful office on the planet, reduced to posting high school level petty bullshit. What an embarrassing time in American history. — Blaze:3 (@SpicyyNews) November 4, 2026

5. That's Exactly What Someone That's Getting Impeached In 35 Seconds Would Say https://t.co/pIymyZnwdi — Queen (@MsQ5U4EX7YY2E9N) November 4, 2026

7. Let’s take a peek at them Epstein files, eh https://t.co/zT67MLSOXQ — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 4, 2026