Politics comebacks Emily maitlis midterms

Emily Maitlis waited until the very last moment to take revenge on Marjorie Taylor Greene and it was absolutely brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2026

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You’ll probably remember back in the day when Marjorie Taylor Greene was still a full blown Maga and told the estimable Emily Maitlis to ‘fuck off’.

Now the pair have been reunited for the very first time, MTG now having seen the light and turned into one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics.

And we mention it because their reunion on Piers Morgan’s show was a great watch, but nowhere better until the very last moment when Maitlis deiced to put MTG in her place and it was just phenomenal comic timing.

Boom!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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Source @PiersUncensored