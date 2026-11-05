Emily Maitlis waited until the very last moment to take revenge on Marjorie Taylor Greene and it was absolutely brilliant

Politics comebacks Emily maitlis midterms

You’ll probably remember back in the day when Marjorie Taylor Greene was still a full blown Maga and told the estimable Emily Maitlis to ‘fuck off’.

Now the pair have been reunited for the very first time, MTG now having seen the light and turned into one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics.

And we mention it because their reunion on Piers Morgan’s show was a great watch, but nowhere better until the very last moment when Maitlis deiced to put MTG in her place and it was just phenomenal comic timing.

"I still stand by the words I said there – they were ridiculous questions!" Emily Maitlis comes face-to-face with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Uncensored for the first time since being told to "f*ck off"… 📺 https://t.co/osNwSmktCN @piersmorgan | @mtgreenee | @maitlis https://t.co/wpU7yxx7SQ — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 4, 2026

Boom!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Watch this clip all the way to the end I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again @maitlis absolute feminist icon. 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/W5yZ4JMYDb — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) November 5, 2026

2. Emily's seemingly polite response was loaded and brow beat too. Posh English people know how to subtly insult people. Emily's did exactly that. — Robert Wills (@RIWills) November 4, 2026

3. She reeled her in then….💥😂……The subtlety of British humour is unrivalled. https://t.co/x8e5eW2JOg — Spud (@MankyTattie) November 5, 2026

4. Emily is too bright for that American BS — Decisive Always (@Decisive_always) November 4, 2026

5. Jewish Space Lasers: The Movie https://t.co/RtF9KkiQhM — Jeffrey Ketland (@jeffreyketland) November 4, 2026

6. MTG should have apologised for the "why don't you fuck off" part — Peter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Peter05122415) November 4, 2026

7. @maitlis skewering her right at the end there 🤣 — Jerome Cox (@JeromeCox362456) November 4, 2026

Source @PiersUncensored