Twitter space

The UK Space Agency asked people to name its ‘space debris removal mission’ and it went exactly the way you’re hoping it would

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The UK Space Agency took to Twitter to ask people for help in naming its ‘first ever space debris removal mission’.

A rubbish clear-up mission to pluck two defunct satellites from orbit, the space agency suggested it should be a name ‘inspired by keeping space clean and safe for future generations’.

And we’re delighted to say it went exactly the way you’re thinking it would. And it’s brilliant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2