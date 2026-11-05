The UK Space Agency asked people to name its ‘space debris removal mission’ and it went exactly the way you’re hoping it would

Twitter space

The UK Space Agency took to Twitter to ask people for help in naming its ‘first ever space debris removal mission’.

A rubbish clear-up mission to pluck two defunct satellites from orbit, the space agency suggested it should be a name ‘inspired by keeping space clean and safe for future generations’.

Fancy naming the UK’s first ever space debris removal mission? Enter our competition to get your name on the spacecraft! Our Active Debris Removal Mission, led by @ClearSpaceToday will remove two defunct satellites from orbit. 🛰️ Learn more and enter 👉 https://t.co/bfvn8IF6Eu https://t.co/0Jvq1Ymw7c — UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) November 3, 2026

And we’re delighted to say it went exactly the way you’re thinking it would. And it’s brilliant.

1. Debris McGee – it’s got to be. https://t.co/gBlMoRUXew — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) November 4, 2026

3. Obi Wan Cleanobi https://t.co/0NpAua8Pw2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 4, 2026

4. WombleSat — Graham Smith (@GrahamSmithCR) November 3, 2026

6. There can be only one name: Iron Chicken, who spends her time tidying up space junk and sharing it with the Clangers to make new things… pic.twitter.com/ZovbBZo0sW — Clare Wichbold (@CWichbold) November 4, 2026