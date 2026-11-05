US MAGA midterms Piers Morgan

A furious Maga trolled Piers Morgan and the entirety of the UK and Morgan’s A++ comeback even had people who don’t like Morgan cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2026

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The fallout from the devastating electoral mauling suffered by Donald Trump and his Republican Party has only just begun.

Apart from all those high profile Trump devotees suddenly looking to distance themselves from Trump in any way they can (morning JD!) it has also seen no end of Magas basically spewing no end of bile on Twitter.

Which brings us to Maga, broadcaster and occasional Trump advisor Mark Levin who isn’t happy with Piers Morgan, he isn’t happy at all, presumably after he spotted Morgan calling him a ‘war-mongering imbecile’.

This is what Levin had to say.

And we mention that because Morgan’s A++ response even had people who don’t like Morgan cheering.

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there either.

At which point the ref surely stopped the fight.

Source @piersmorgan