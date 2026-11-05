A furious Maga trolled Piers Morgan and the entirety of the UK and Morgan’s A++ comeback even had people who don’t like Morgan cheering

US MAGA midterms Piers Morgan

The fallout from the devastating electoral mauling suffered by Donald Trump and his Republican Party has only just begun.

Apart from all those high profile Trump devotees suddenly looking to distance themselves from Trump in any way they can (morning JD!) it has also seen no end of Magas basically spewing no end of bile on Twitter.

Which brings us to Maga, broadcaster and occasional Trump advisor Mark Levin who isn’t happy with Piers Morgan, he isn’t happy at all, presumably after he spotted Morgan calling him a ‘war-mongering imbecile’.

I think President @realDonaldTrump should stop listening to war-mongering imbeciles like @benshapiro @marklevinshow and start listening to people like me. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

This is what Levin had to say.

Piers Morgan is a washed-up scumbag, he will always be a washed-up scumbag, and has always been a washed-up scumbag. And in two countries. His own country has gone to hell thanks to people who share his pathetic imbecility, but he spends his days trashing our country and platforming terror-loving Jihadis, while undermining our military and commander-in-chief. He’s another buffoon who has no problem with Iran having a nuclear weapon. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 4, 2026

And we mention that because Morgan’s A++ response even had people who don’t like Morgan cheering.

🤣🤣🤣Morning, Mark.

You sound a little upset… is it because America last night rejected the ruinous war-mongering, economy-shredding bullsh*t you’ve been spewing all year? Sounds like I know what your fellow countrymen feel better than you. Maybe time to retire? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there either.

Also, I don’t trash America. I love America, and most Americans. I just don’t like people like you who are the very worst type of permanently enraged, war-mongering imbeciles. Doubtless you will be pushing President Trump to attack Iran again. He must ignore you. cc @realDonaldTrump — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

Yes… I was alluding to the way working and middle-class Americans feel about their economic situation. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

Nasty ✅

Petulant ✅

Dishonest ✅

Vile ✅

At last, Levin’s showing some self-awareness! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

At which point the ref surely stopped the fight.

Source @piersmorgan