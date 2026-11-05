Entertainment Charlie Brooker diane morgan Philomena cunk

Philomena Cunk is now doing Letterboxd to go with ‘Cunk on Cinema’ and it’s just as good as you’d hope it would be

Poke Reporter. Updated November 5th, 2026

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The fabulous creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, everyone’s favourite documentary maker Philomena Cunk is back with a new series all about cinema.

And to go with ‘Cunk on Cinema’, Cunk has started her very own Letterboxd and it’s just as good as you’d hope it would be.

It was flagged by @DiscussingFilm over on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the highlights so far.

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There’s a fabulous interview with the pair of them in the Guardian here and Cunk on Cinema will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from 12 November (and on Netflix a bit later, apparently).

More Cunk on Letterboxd here!

Source Letterboxd H/T @DiscussingFilm