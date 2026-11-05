Trump’s re-refurbished Reflecting Pool is already cracked and discoloured, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

US donald trump reflecting pool

The day before what we now know to have been an enormous failure of an election for Republicans, their leader held a press conference at the site of the newly refilled Reflecting Pool.

Everyone wondered what words of encouragement he might have for the Republican candidates, or how he might address the concerns of the electorate at the eleventh hour.

That’s not what he did.

He spent seventeen minutes talking about the Reflecting Pool, re-opened after algae and incompetence had quickly undone the previous refurbishment.

Jon Stewart’s assessment was utterly brutal – and hilarious.

.@jonstewart weighs in on Trump’s surreal "I Had It Cleaned" speech at The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool https://t.co/r2PBOMsXXt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 3, 2026

Minds were blown.

dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

He’s campaigning against the scourge of algae, which is truly a top-3 issue for voters. — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 2, 2026

This is Trump’s closing argument to the American people, and I for one am relieved to know we are fighting the scourge of algae no matter where we find it. I hope the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is paying attention. https://t.co/HHI1VbcWee — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) November 2, 2026

As baffling as that was, there was a supremely Trumpian postscript. The Reflecting Pool is already failing again.

Two Post reporters walked the perimeter of the Reflecting Pool after President Trump’s speech this week and saw several spots where the coating appeared to be cracked or beginning to peel. https://t.co/1pqJX8hGBS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2026

There’s definitely some discoloration in the Reflecting Pool https://t.co/WrB1d1cXYN — Joe Flood (@joeflood) November 4, 2026

Immediately after Trump’s speech touring the Reflecting Pool renovation, reporters spotted several areas where the liner was discolored, cracked, or peeling. https://t.co/2fJF7UZ1RP — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026

With repair tape showing through the pool’s blue coating, some areas visibly lifting, and the colour patchy, it’s only an algal bloom away from square one.

Was anyone surprised? Absolutely not. These reactions have it covered.

1. Lmao that was quick https://t.co/yZHIwIMIfg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2026

3. A good symbol for his presidency – he says it’s great and lives in a different reality while Americans see his massive cracks/failures crystal clear. — Matt Champion (@MattChampionATX) November 4, 2026

4. ANOTHER TRUMP FUCK UP https://t.co/RQSksBDmaY — G (@stockguy61) November 4, 2026

5. Don’t put your hands in there, might be vandalism — E (@Vintage_808) November 4, 2026

6. We need to lock up all the Olympic canoeists until we can figure out what the hell is going on — Hoàng Anh Ngo 🪷 (@peter_ngo) November 4, 2026

7. Folks, I regret to inform you that the Reflecting Pool posting must continue… (via @washingtonpost) pic.twitter.com/gZhSPCqC6l — Matt Rein (@MatthewARein) November 4, 2026

8. Lol…just like MAGA, discolored, cracked and peeling 😂😂😂 — Retired Journalists Global Watch (@SeniorsAction) November 4, 2026

9. For a “builder” He sure does break a lot of stuff!

https://t.co/ok63aAt1Fg — Dave Lucas (@Dave7News) November 4, 2026

11. Why is a US president even involved with all these construction projects when the country is falling apart? — Alicia Hollinger 💙🌊 (@AliciaHollinger) November 4, 2026

12. The never ending saga… — Susan Jane (🌻, 🇺🇦, 😷, 🏳️‍🌈) (@sjstill) November 4, 2026

13. Gosh that ballroom gonna be awesome — home team (@stepinlightly) November 4, 2026

14. All Trump had to do is leave the Reflection pool ALONE! But he just couldn’t help himself. Everything he touches turns to sh*t🙄😡 — OG Dumocrat 💙 🇺🇦🟧 (@kamaladuh1) November 4, 2026

15. But I voted straight gop because it got fixed 😏 https://t.co/VOo1ROw5zJ — Aunt Tifa 😈 (@Kim43688549) November 4, 2026

This might work.

Maybe contract out to a Canadian company???

Consider it an olive branch 😉 — 🇨🇦 Don RC 🇺🇦 (@Don_C2732) November 5, 2026

Source Washington Post Image Screengrab, Screengrab