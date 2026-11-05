US donald trump reflecting pool
Trump’s re-refurbished Reflecting Pool is already cracked and discoloured, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!
The day before what we now know to have been an enormous failure of an election for Republicans, their leader held a press conference at the site of the newly refilled Reflecting Pool.
Everyone wondered what words of encouragement he might have for the Republican candidates, or how he might address the concerns of the electorate at the eleventh hour.
That’s not what he did.
He spent seventeen minutes talking about the Reflecting Pool, re-opened after algae and incompetence had quickly undone the previous refurbishment.
Jon Stewart’s assessment was utterly brutal – and hilarious.
.@jonstewart weighs in on Trump’s surreal "I Had It Cleaned" speech at The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool https://t.co/r2PBOMsXXt
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 3, 2026
Minds were blown.
dafuq, and i cannot stress this enough, is this event https://t.co/KDAQ1F0O5o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026
He’s campaigning against the scourge of algae, which is truly a top-3 issue for voters.
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 2, 2026
This is Trump’s closing argument to the American people, and I for one am relieved to know we are fighting the scourge of algae no matter where we find it. I hope the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is paying attention. https://t.co/HHI1VbcWee
— Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) November 2, 2026
As baffling as that was, there was a supremely Trumpian postscript. The Reflecting Pool is already failing again.
Two Post reporters walked the perimeter of the Reflecting Pool after President Trump’s speech this week and saw several spots where the coating appeared to be cracked or beginning to peel. https://t.co/1pqJX8hGBS
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2026
There’s definitely some discoloration in the Reflecting Pool https://t.co/WrB1d1cXYN
— Joe Flood (@joeflood) November 4, 2026
Immediately after Trump’s speech touring the Reflecting Pool renovation, reporters spotted several areas where the liner was discolored, cracked, or peeling. https://t.co/2fJF7UZ1RP
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026
With repair tape showing through the pool’s blue coating, some areas visibly lifting, and the colour patchy, it’s only an algal bloom away from square one.
Was anyone surprised? Absolutely not. These reactions have it covered.
This might work.
Source Washington Post Image Screengrab, Screengrab