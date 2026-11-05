US donald trump reflecting pool

Trump’s re-refurbished Reflecting Pool is already cracked and discoloured, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2026

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The day before what we now know to have been an enormous failure of an election for Republicans, their leader held a press conference at the site of the newly refilled Reflecting Pool.

Everyone wondered what words of encouragement he might have for the Republican candidates, or how he might address the concerns of the electorate at the eleventh hour.

That’s not what he did.

He spent seventeen minutes talking about the Reflecting Pool, re-opened after algae and incompetence had quickly undone the previous refurbishment.

Jon Stewart’s assessment was utterly brutal – and hilarious.

Minds were blown.

As baffling as that was, there was a supremely Trumpian postscript. The Reflecting Pool is already failing again.

With repair tape showing through the pool’s blue coating, some areas visibly lifting, and the colour patchy, it’s only an algal bloom away from square one.

Was anyone surprised? Absolutely not. These reactions have it covered.

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This might work.

Source Washington Post Image Screengrab, Screengrab