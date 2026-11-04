This 2020 viral Fox News interview is an absolute classic of the ‘Didn’t get the answer you hoped for’ genre
By now, you’ll have seen the recent Fox News interview that went badly, wrong from the Fox point of view, when they judged the book by its cover, and it turned out to be a whole different genre.
Fox: Why are you here this morning?
Trump rally attendee: Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre. But this is as close as I’ll ever get, so that’s why I’m here. There’s nothing like seeing a cult right up front. https://t.co/wGMf2GTV4E
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 29, 2026
What a spectacular response. But it’s far from the first time Fox has made a snap judgement based on appearance and been left with egg on their face.
Back in 2020, with Black Lives Matter protests happening all across the US, a demonstration in an affluent area of Los Angeles provided the world with this gem of an interview.
Fox questioned a local, Andy Goodman, presumably expecting him to condemn the BLM movement. That’s not what happened.
“You have a nation that was built on stolen land by slaves …and we’ve never had, like, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission like South Africa had to really deal with those fundamental sins.
And now you have a perfect storm because you have, you know, millions of people out of work, people are hungry, people are angry, and then you have the George Floyd incident on top of all the other incidents that have happened in the past few weeks and months and years.
People are fed up and they’re finally saying, you know, enough is enough, and so this is not going to stop until those three other officers are arrested and indicted, and until this country really comes to terms with these sort of fundamental sins that we have just ignored literally for hundreds of years.”
Yeah, that’s not how Fox News rolls, at all. When UnrigLA shared the clip, it went wildly viral, for Andy Goodman’s sentiments, and also out of the sheer joy of knowing how much Fox must have hated it.
Here’s what Andy Goodman had to say about the positive response to his comments.
Source Fox News via @UnrigLA Image Screengrab