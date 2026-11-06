US donald trump oval office white house

Dozy Don signed an executive order to protect the Oval Office from future presidents, and irony didn’t just enter the chat – it cartwheeled in

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2026

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Two days after the fourth largest swing away from a White House incumbent’s party during the midterm elections, Donald Trump is still in the ‘fiddling while Rome burns’ phase of his response.

He’s obviously still smarting from Barack Obama’s ‘Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory’ burn, so he’s making it illegal to change the Oval Office. Watch the announcement.

What he says –

“It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by STUPID PEOPLE in order to build something in a slightly different shape.”

What he means –

“Leave my gold decals alone.”

Let’s face it, the only stupid person likely to want to change the shape of the Oval Office is Donald J Trump, so he’s putting out fires that aren’t burning. It’s all about the gold.

People pointed out the monumental hypocrisy.

Here’s what other people had to say about this latest deflection from the real issues facing the US.

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