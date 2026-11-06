Dozy Don signed an executive order to protect the Oval Office from future presidents, and irony didn’t just enter the chat – it cartwheeled in

US donald trump oval office white house

Two days after the fourth largest swing away from a White House incumbent’s party during the midterm elections, Donald Trump is still in the ‘fiddling while Rome burns’ phase of his response.

He’s obviously still smarting from Barack Obama’s ‘Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory’ burn, so he’s making it illegal to change the Oval Office. Watch the announcement.

Trump: We have something that’s of great interest to a lot of people: the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. And I’m going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages. It won’t be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else. It’s a federal landmark. And when completed, and when we get the documentation fully done, legally binding, it’ll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space. — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2026

What he says –

“It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by STUPID PEOPLE in order to build something in a slightly different shape.”

What he means –

“Leave my gold decals alone.”

Let’s face it, the only stupid person likely to want to change the shape of the Oval Office is Donald J Trump, so he’s putting out fires that aren’t burning. It’s all about the gold.

People pointed out the monumental hypocrisy.

The guy that’s destroyed 1/2 the White House, & super glued gold squigglies on every wall, says he’s gonna make it illegal to desecrate the White House. — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 5, 2026

Here’s what other people had to say about this latest deflection from the real issues facing the US.

1. Lmao does he really think a flimsy executive order will stop the next democrat president for taking down all his fake gold bullshit around the White House? https://t.co/PTW7GQmcC2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2026

2. Sorry we’re taking your tacky shit off the walls the second we win it back. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 5, 2026

3. Trump on the White House: "If anyone ever decides to come and start knocking down walls, call me wherever I may be, and I will make sure it never happens, okay?" (The East Wing could not be reached for comment) pic.twitter.com/gMNmPwnRcX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2026

4. He can destroy whatever he wants, but future presidents can't do the same? https://t.co/2mWWVMFc1c — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 5, 2026

5. THIS MAN IS SICK! After getting destroyed in the elections, Trump decides to sign an Executive Order to ban anyone from removing the gold in the Oval Office, unless Congress approves of it. https://t.co/kYCcTdFrGP — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 5, 2026

6. Reporter: Republicans just got their asses kicked on Tuesday. Your response? Trump: I’m signing an order so no one can touch Saddam Hussein’s Cheesecake Factory. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 5, 2026

7. Donald Trump has made two appearances since losing the midterms in a blue volcano. Yesterday: his ballroom construction site. RIGHT NOW: signing an order making the Oval Office a national monument. He learned nothing. Unbelievable. Out of touch is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/oOboeW64kh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 5, 2026

8. Man who has demolished the entire east wing and Jackie Kennedy’s rose garden to build a hideous gold ballroom is now signing orders to make sure the Oval Office remains, er, oval and no future President can alter his hideous renovations. He’s bananas. pic.twitter.com/lTKcF55KMX — Brendan May (@bmay) November 5, 2026

9. Trump is more concerned about protecting his gold wallpaper than protecting Americans from high prices. The same man who tore down the East Wing now wants to lecture America about historic preservation. The hypocrisy is spectacular. https://t.co/BHb5sL57r7 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 5, 2026