US donald trump oval office white house
Dozy Don signed an executive order to protect the Oval Office from future presidents, and irony didn’t just enter the chat – it cartwheeled in
Two days after the fourth largest swing away from a White House incumbent’s party during the midterm elections, Donald Trump is still in the ‘fiddling while Rome burns’ phase of his response.
He’s obviously still smarting from Barack Obama’s ‘Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory’ burn, so he’s making it illegal to change the Oval Office. Watch the announcement.
Trump: We have something that’s of great interest to a lot of people: the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room.
And I’m going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages. It won’t be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else.
It’s a federal landmark. And when completed, and when we get the documentation fully done, legally binding, it’ll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space.
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2026
What he says –
“It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by STUPID PEOPLE in order to build something in a slightly different shape.”
What he means –
“Leave my gold decals alone.”
Let’s face it, the only stupid person likely to want to change the shape of the Oval Office is Donald J Trump, so he’s putting out fires that aren’t burning. It’s all about the gold.
People pointed out the monumental hypocrisy.
The guy that’s destroyed 1/2 the White House, & super glued gold squigglies on every wall, says he’s gonna make it illegal to desecrate the White House.
— Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 5, 2026
Here’s what other people had to say about this latest deflection from the real issues facing the US.