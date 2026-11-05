Karoline Leavitt’s desperate defence of Donald Trump was so wrong-headed even Fox News felt compelled to stage an intervention

Politics blue wave Karoline Leavitt midterms

She may be retired, but Karoline Leavitt still knows how to deliver a tone deaf sound bite.

The former White House Press Secretary, who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to spread his version of the truth, has been popping up on Fox News lately.

Most recently, she sat in on midterm election night. The blood bath Maga endured was not pretty for anyone at the network, but that didn’t stop Karoline from trying to spin things for her former (forever?) dear leader.

The election wasn’t about the issues, it was about how the lying media tricked voters.

Here’s Leavitt’s take on what happened at the polls.

Karoline Leavitt Says Democrats Won the Midterms because Americans don’t know how much money they have: Leavitt: “They listened to the lying media”.

Reporter: “But they know how much money they have”.

Leavitt: “No they don’t”. https://t.co/0rDLLUWckg — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) November 4, 2026

The judgement was swift and harsh online, where there was no shortage of replies pointing out why Leavitt’s missed the mark.

1. Having a girl in her twenties who married a millionaire man three decades older than her tell average Americans they don’t realize how much money they have is quite possibly the worst strategy ever. https://t.co/NlvNCm7hJ7 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 4, 2026

2. Democrats should use this clip in 2028.

Voters are, apparently, too stupid. https://t.co/z94rKSKIzg — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) November 4, 2026

3. Something that financially struggling people love to hear is that theyre not actually financially struggling https://t.co/b93o5DlcQs — cowboy online (@TheLastKekker) November 5, 2026

4. Only in the world of MAGA can a politician tell you what you have and don’t have and you believe them. — Not The Person You Are Looking For (@Notthatguy54227) November 4, 2026

5. Golly, if only I’d known. I would have been living large. — Smtown Wife (@SmTownWife) November 4, 2026

6. All of these idiots in trumps orbit are stuck in this little bubble that tells them that everything is perfect and great and they are doing SUCH a terrific job. I don’t think she’s ACTUALLY aware that most of the country is struggling. — Casey (@King_Chiggy) November 4, 2026

7. If there is a worse response than this I cannot imagine what it would be. Just when you think Republicans can't get more tone deaf, enter, Karoline Leavitt. — aloneandnameless (@anarimafornow) November 4, 2026