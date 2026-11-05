Politics blue wave Karoline Leavitt midterms
Karoline Leavitt’s desperate defence of Donald Trump was so wrong-headed even Fox News felt compelled to stage an intervention
She may be retired, but Karoline Leavitt still knows how to deliver a tone deaf sound bite.
The former White House Press Secretary, who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to spread his version of the truth, has been popping up on Fox News lately.
Most recently, she sat in on midterm election night. The blood bath Maga endured was not pretty for anyone at the network, but that didn’t stop Karoline from trying to spin things for her former (forever?) dear leader.
The election wasn’t about the issues, it was about how the lying media tricked voters.
Here’s Leavitt’s take on what happened at the polls.
Karoline Leavitt Says Democrats Won the Midterms because Americans don’t know how much money they have:
Leavitt: “They listened to the lying media”.
Reporter: “But they know how much money they have”.
Leavitt: “No they don’t”. https://t.co/0rDLLUWckg
— Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) November 4, 2026
The judgement was swift and harsh online, where there was no shortage of replies pointing out why Leavitt’s missed the mark.