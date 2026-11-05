Politics blue wave Karoline Leavitt midterms

Karoline Leavitt’s desperate defence of Donald Trump was so wrong-headed even Fox News felt compelled to stage an intervention

Saul Hutson. Updated November 5th, 2026

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She may be retired, but Karoline Leavitt still knows how to deliver a tone deaf sound bite.

The former White House Press Secretary, who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to spread his version of the truth, has been popping up on Fox News lately.

Most recently, she sat in on midterm election night. The blood bath Maga endured was not pretty for anyone at the network, but that didn’t stop Karoline from trying to spin things for her former (forever?) dear leader.

The election wasn’t about the issues, it was about how the lying media tricked voters.

Here’s Leavitt’s take on what happened at the polls.

The judgement was swift and harsh online, where there was no shortage of replies pointing out why Leavitt’s missed the mark.

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