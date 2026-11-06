The Right thinks the EU is gunning for British crisp names, and it’s giving people bendy banana flashbacks – 18 tasty takedowns

Politics brexit EU food

News that there will be a reset of the UK’s relationship with the EU has put a 50p in the Brexit outrage gang.

They’re foaming at the mouth over a list of rules, largely around health & safety and environmental measures, which are scheduled to be introduced over the next few years.

Thanks to @GuidoFawkes here is a list of all the products that will be (or in the near future) banned from the UK under Burnham’s bone headed EU Reset Deal As you can see it’s a testament to Brussels micromanagement of the lives of voters who cannot via the ballot box, be that inside or outside of the EU, change any of this Labour seem think that British civilisation is so fundamentally backwords that we as a people can’t be allowed to decide these things for ourselves with our vote — Aaron Rankin (@Aaron_R_Rankin) November 4, 2026

Two items seem to have caught Brexiters’ attention –

‘Smoky flavourings in ham, fish, and cheese. 1 July 2029’ ‘Plant-based “steak”, “bacon”, “chicken” and 28 other names: after a three year transition, around August 2029.’

The usual suspects are having kittens over these two as they could affect smoky bacon crisps, leading to what people have imagined would range from a name change to an actual ban.

As always, sad tossers think the EU is banning “smoked bacon” when what’s actually being banned is FAKE SMOKE FLAVOURING a CANCER CAUSING chemical from USA & insisting that “smoked bacon” should be ACTUALLY SMOKED. — Brexit Refugee (@Brexit_Refugee) November 5, 2026

Right-wingers took to Twitter in protest at the devastating threat to life and limb – or, at the very least, to the words on a packet.

How dare they tell us want to call our crisps! Smoky bacon is a classic British flavour. The EU can eff right off!! https://t.co/HLxA1osUtD — Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) November 5, 2026

🥓 HANDS OFF OUR SMOKY BACON 🥓 Smoky bacon crisps face being banned from British shelves under Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset deal. 😡 Brussels has a list of 31 "meaty" words that can’t be used on vegetarian food, including bacon, chicken, steak and beef. Most smoky bacon crisps contain no actual meat, just flavouring, so they’re in the firing line. By agreeing to follow EU food rules, Britain has to sign up to the list too. Walkers and the rest could be forced to rename classic flavours or change the recipe. We voted to take back control, and now Brussels decides what goes on our crisp packets. 🤬 — Benonwine (@benonwine) November 4, 2026

Smoky bacon, roast chicken and flame-grilled steak crisps face being banned from British supermarket shelves under Andy Burnham’s post-Brexit deal due to new EU rules forbidding the use of ‘meaty’ terms for non-meat food. https://t.co/oyLvH9kaHO — Toby Young (@toadmeister) November 4, 2026

We’d have thought they’d have their hands full screaming about people not wearing a big enough poppy right now, but we’re glad they took time out of their busy schedules to rant about crisps, because it gave us these reactions.

1. From the buffoons that brought you 'Poppy Rage', 'Easter Egg Rage', 'John Lewis Christmas Advert Rage' and 'Woke Rage' comes the latest burning national issue – I bring you, 'CRISP RAGE'…….😂 pic.twitter.com/nZXEpmYZpV — Tim P (@TheBottom_Lines) November 5, 2026

2. Yep. They’re shouting at crisp packets now. https://t.co/O7bcReDezR — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) November 5, 2026

3. Meanwhile in Europe….

No smokey Bacon crisps are being banned!

Ffs..stop belieiving the nonsense.

They dont even have any meat in them anyway! pic.twitter.com/apizr0hWVN — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 5, 2026

4. Aside from the distinct 'bendy bananas' feeling of manufactured hysteria … perhaps we shouldn't be listening to people who use Guido Fawkes as a source. Oh, and who can't spell backwards. Or use full stops. Project Fear is back baby. And this time it's got screenshots. https://t.co/LFfwxeXGzA — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 5, 2026

5. ADMIN POST. Simon has been arrested today after walking into a Tesco Express and asking for smoky bacon crisps. All his solicitor has found out so far is that our post-Brexit deal with the EU has made this a criminal offence. We’ll update you as soon as there is news. pic.twitter.com/9aAjXBS6eE — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) November 5, 2026

6. Another idiot who doesn't understand what he's talking about. https://t.co/OvwERvYuQx — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) November 5, 2026

7. ReformUKLtd certainly know how to focus on the important things. Never mind the cost of energy, excessive rents, a housing shortage, etc. The name on a crisp packet is more important. Right? https://t.co/PtBQ3DV6E1 — Paul Welters (@PaulWelters) November 5, 2026

8. There is no ban on smoky bacon crisps. Just as there was no imaginary meat tax, or plans to restrict movement with 15-minute cities. https://t.co/c0D5bOvePP — News Mutt🎙 (@NewsMutt) November 5, 2026