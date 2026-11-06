The Right thinks the EU is gunning for British crisp names, and it’s giving people bendy banana flashbacks – 18 tasty takedowns
News that there will be a reset of the UK’s relationship with the EU has put a 50p in the Brexit outrage gang.
They’re foaming at the mouth over a list of rules, largely around health & safety and environmental measures, which are scheduled to be introduced over the next few years.
Thanks to @GuidoFawkes here is a list of all the products that will be (or in the near future) banned from the UK under Burnham’s bone headed EU Reset Deal
As you can see it’s a testament to Brussels micromanagement of the lives of voters who cannot via the ballot box, be that inside or outside of the EU, change any of this
Labour seem think that British civilisation is so fundamentally backwords that we as a people can’t be allowed to decide these things for ourselves with our vote
— Aaron Rankin (@Aaron_R_Rankin) November 4, 2026
Two items seem to have caught Brexiters’ attention –
‘Smoky flavourings in ham, fish, and cheese. 1 July 2029’
‘Plant-based “steak”, “bacon”, “chicken” and 28 other names: after a three year transition, around August 2029.’
The usual suspects are having kittens over these two as they could affect smoky bacon crisps, leading to what people have imagined would range from a name change to an actual ban.
As always, sad tossers think the EU is banning “smoked bacon” when what’s actually being banned is FAKE SMOKE FLAVOURING a CANCER CAUSING chemical from USA & insisting that “smoked bacon” should be ACTUALLY SMOKED.
— Brexit Refugee (@Brexit_Refugee) November 5, 2026
Right-wingers took to Twitter in protest at the devastating threat to life and limb – or, at the very least, to the words on a packet.
How dare they tell us want to call our crisps! Smoky bacon is a classic British flavour. The EU can eff right off!! https://t.co/HLxA1osUtD
— Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) November 5, 2026
🥓 HANDS OFF OUR SMOKY BACON 🥓
Smoky bacon crisps face being banned from British shelves under Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset deal. 😡
Brussels has a list of 31 "meaty" words that can’t be used on vegetarian food, including bacon, chicken, steak and beef. Most smoky bacon crisps contain no actual meat, just flavouring, so they’re in the firing line.
By agreeing to follow EU food rules, Britain has to sign up to the list too. Walkers and the rest could be forced to rename classic flavours or change the recipe.
We voted to take back control, and now Brussels decides what goes on our crisp packets. 🤬
— Benonwine (@benonwine) November 4, 2026
Smoky bacon, roast chicken and flame-grilled steak crisps face being banned from British supermarket shelves under Andy Burnham’s post-Brexit deal due to new EU rules forbidding the use of ‘meaty’ terms for non-meat food. https://t.co/oyLvH9kaHO
— Toby Young (@toadmeister) November 4, 2026
We’d have thought they’d have their hands full screaming about people not wearing a big enough poppy right now, but we’re glad they took time out of their busy schedules to rant about crisps, because it gave us these reactions.