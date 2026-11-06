Politics brexit EU food

The Right thinks the EU is gunning for British crisp names, and it’s giving people bendy banana flashbacks – 18 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2026

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News that there will be a reset of the UK’s relationship with the EU has put a 50p in the Brexit outrage gang.

They’re foaming at the mouth over a list of rules, largely around health & safety and environmental measures, which are scheduled to be introduced over the next few years.

Two items seem to have caught Brexiters’ attention –

‘Smoky flavourings in ham, fish, and cheese. 1 July 2029’

‘Plant-based “steak”, “bacon”, “chicken” and 28 other names: after a three year transition, around August 2029.’

The usual suspects are having kittens over these two as they could affect smoky bacon crisps, leading to what people have imagined would range from a name change to an actual ban.

Right-wingers took to Twitter in protest at the devastating threat to life and limb – or, at the very least, to the words on a packet.

Steve Carell rubbing his eyes in disbelief

We’d have thought they’d have their hands full screaming about people not wearing a big enough poppy right now, but we’re glad they took time out of their busy schedules to rant about crisps, because it gave us these reactions.

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