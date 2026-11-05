This Fox News host thought she caught Texas’s new Democratic senator in a ‘Gotcha!’ but his perfect answer wiped the smile right off her face

Politics Fox News james talarico

As the United States, and more specifically, Fox News, continue to grapple with the overwhelmingly blue results of the midterm elections, the principle figures involved in the stunning reversal are proving why they received so much support across the nation.

One of the most prominent figures in the blue tsunami is James Talarico. The United States senator elect from Texas rode to an easy victory on the strength of strong messaging around meaningful issues. He also proved capable at calmly batting away bizarre conspiracy theories about his health, his diet, and anything else Maga could get their grimy paws on.

None of it worked and Talarico took his victory lap to Fox News, of all places.

That’s where the hosts tried to trap him by asking if politicians were trustworthy. He knew exactly what he was doing.

"I don’t think you should listen to anything a politician says. You shouldn’t trust anything a politician says." "Including you?" "Yeah." Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico offers an unexpected response when @DanaPerino presses him on whether he still opposes proposals associated with Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates following his election victory. "What you should do is look at my record. That is what you can trust. Because actions, in my view, speak a lot louder than words." @AmericaNewsroom — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

The fact that Fox News still tried to post this as a win for the network proves just how rattled the Maga movement is right now.

The replies applauded Talarico’s calm, measured answer.

1. Faux News blonde bimbos and male models were not ready for that kind of truth bomb. — Caleb DeCoteau (@cog_roos) November 5, 2026

2. Why is Fox News posting this like it isn’t an awesome pro-Talarico clip https://t.co/dgmRlus6y9 — Nathan (formerly Nate) (@NateLovesGallo) November 5, 2026

3. The first honest thing a politician has said all week, and he said it about himself. Credit where it's due. — Ryan Dandin (@jrdandin) November 4, 2026

4. Give James credit for smoothness. There is a reason he won Texas by such a large margin. — BALLS (@66Baller) November 4, 2026

5. I’m starting to like this guy quite a bit, is it possible Fox News has been lying to me? — Lord Hydra (@btchydra187) November 5, 2026

6. That shit eating grin EVAPORATING is what I live for. https://t.co/UBr9Ellxec — Bananas2aday (@Bananas2aday) November 5, 2026

7. James Talarico is a once in a generation candidate and he is going to remain in Texas for decades. https://t.co/ort5D6pTs9 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 4, 2026

8. watching the smile disappear as he stands ten toes in what he said 🤣 https://t.co/IrFFHiZmrN — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) November 5, 2026