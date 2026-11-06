Sharron Davies hit out at a world ‘hurtling towards more and more socialism’ and ended up schooled into the deep end and back

Politics Sharron davies socialism

Former Olympic swimmer turned TV presenter and – gasp – member of the House of Lords Sharron Davies has got socialism on her mind.

Presumably prompted by the American midterm elections in which Donald Trump’s Republicans were swept away by a blue tsunami, Davies said there’s nothing good about socialism. And she should know because she went behind the Iron Curtain back in the day. More than once!

I genuinely find it terrifying we’re hurtling towards more & more socialism. Having spent 10yrs touring & racing in countries behind the iron curtain in my teens I can tell you categorically & truthfully those people were desperate to get out of Socialism — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) November 4, 2026

And we mention it not only because we are always keen to keep up with the one-tine Big Breakfast presenter’s mind palace, but because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

1. Sharron doesn't want universal healthcare, free education, workers rights, higher taxes on the wealthy, state pensions, or environmental protections.

She wants unfettered capitalism.

She wants suffering, ignorance, vast inequality, pollution and squalor. https://t.co/Ui1rXrL1bF — Jon Harding 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_i0n) November 5, 2026

2. Sharron i met you a few times and you are not that thick.

You know socialism is labour in the uk not iron curtain stuff. You know it and i know you know it. — ardentcritic2 (@Dulloldguy) November 4, 2026

3. I genuinely find it terrifying that you're in the House of Lords and you can't tell the difference between socialism and communism. This government is not socialist. https://t.co/kYkdIZqhaX — Leo 𝕏 (@leo_leo_X) November 4, 2026

4. That’s because you’re so simple that everything you disagree with is socialism. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) November 4, 2026

5. How can this person be a lawmaker?

Seriously, understanding the difference between communism and socialism has to be in a minimum requirement to be in a position of political power? https://t.co/Ls04eseCqu — ali (@ali__samson) November 5, 2026

6. Sharron, whatever you do,don't ever go to Norway or Denmark. They are Socialist countries that make Britain look like a shithole.

The Britain you supported for 14 years under Conservatism. Twat. — David O'Brien. (@david097149) November 4, 2026

7. I genuinely find it terrifying that someone as stupid as Sharron Davies is in the House of Lords. https://t.co/qyOA12Ngfa — Yorkshire girl (@helloKi30596224) November 5, 2026

8. Tell me you don’t understand the word “socialism” without telling me you dont understand the word “socialism” 🙄 — DaddyNeedsCoffee 🇺🇦 🚴‍♂️ 🎨 🇪🇺 (@DaddyCoffee73) November 5, 2026

9. Yeah free healthcare and moderate safety nets for our society is exactly the same as the Soviet Union and queueing a week for bread whilst the Stasi spot on you and shoot anyone trying to leaving. — Flaps OHoolahan (@FlapsO_Hoolahan) November 5, 2026

10. It’s far more terrifying that you are in the House of Lords. This is beyond obtuse. Mind you the replies are worth a read. https://t.co/PnQn5mxAoN — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) November 5, 2026

11. Socialism isn’t communism, just as conservatism isn’t fascism. Those extremes are dangerous at both ends of the spectrum. — Julian Brooks (@Wildwatertv) November 4, 2026

12. Swallowing the MAGA 'everything I disagree with is socialism' nonsense. Seriously. Get out more. pic.twitter.com/ZpPIwGM2wW — MURPH (@UK_murph) November 5, 2026

13. Heavens to Betsy, she’s off again. https://t.co/pud06fuYtj — 🐞Urchins Are Chins 🐜🧸 (@Aromatica365) November 5, 2026

Source @sharrond62