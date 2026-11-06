Politics Sharron davies socialism

Sharron Davies hit out at a world ‘hurtling towards more and more socialism’ and ended up schooled into the deep end and back

Poke Reporter. Updated November 6th, 2026

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Former Olympic swimmer turned TV presenter and – gasp – member of the House of Lords Sharron Davies has got socialism on her mind.

Presumably prompted by the American midterm elections in which Donald Trump’s Republicans were swept away by a blue tsunami, Davies said there’s nothing good about socialism. And she should know because she went behind the Iron Curtain back in the day. More than once!

And we mention it not only because we are always keen to keep up with the one-tine Big Breakfast presenter’s mind palace, but because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

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Source @sharrond62