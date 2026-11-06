Politics Sharron davies socialism
Sharron Davies hit out at a world ‘hurtling towards more and more socialism’ and ended up schooled into the deep end and back
Former Olympic swimmer turned TV presenter and – gasp – member of the House of Lords Sharron Davies has got socialism on her mind.
Presumably prompted by the American midterm elections in which Donald Trump’s Republicans were swept away by a blue tsunami, Davies said there’s nothing good about socialism. And she should know because she went behind the Iron Curtain back in the day. More than once!
I genuinely find it terrifying we’re hurtling towards more & more socialism. Having spent 10yrs touring & racing in countries behind the iron curtain in my teens I can tell you categorically & truthfully those people were desperate to get out of Socialism
— Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) November 4, 2026
And we mention it not only because we are always keen to keep up with the one-tine Big Breakfast presenter’s mind palace, but because it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.
Source @sharrond62