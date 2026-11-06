This American was keen to correct the full extent of Donald Trump’s electoral ass whopping and it was a schoolboy error for the ages

US confidently incorrect donald trump midterms

It wasn’t just a blue wave that swept away Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the American midterm elections, it was a tsunami.

And for the full scale of the seismic shift in American politics witnessed last week, look no further than this.

75% of Americans will now live under a Democratic Governor https://t.co/81t0tBIfSy — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) November 4, 2026

Except someone called @fergles was keen to point out the flaw in their calculations.

27 out of 50. so 54% of states, not 75% of states. — E J Ferguson (@fergles) November 4, 2026

Well yes and no. And when we say ‘yes and no’ what we really mean is absolutely, totally, comprehensively, 100% no.

1. … not all states have the same population — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) November 4, 2026

2. Famously every state has the exact same population https://t.co/o5HKWJqFfY — ETID forever (@primordials0und) November 4, 2026

3. Populations are different. California and Texas combined are bigger than the smallest 20 states — BlazinAzn (@BlazinAzn7) November 4, 2026

4. He said “of Americans” not “of states”. Reading comprehension error. — leakingalpha.eth (@bullishdumping) November 4, 2026

5. Because Vermont and California have the same amount of population. It says Americans, not America. — Fact check (@Markcanada96) November 4, 2026

6. the median American voter https://t.co/pZ1qAA2QWS — this person (@scarlet_rush) November 4, 2026

7. Awesome how stupid this person is https://t.co/vTeib10sEa — King Yokel 🐅🦅🪏👀 (@King_Yokel) November 4, 2026

8. Stay in school kids. — S (@even_steven8tht) November 4, 2026

9. why are you doing everything but admitting youre wrong 😭 https://t.co/vsAqSgi8WG — CURIOUS walarus (@Dawalarus) November 5, 2026

10. the illiteracy crisis https://t.co/bGeNDIAA6q — The Striddest in the Game (@deathbian) November 5, 2026

That’s not to say @fergles ignored all those willing to correct her. Far from it. But it only served to make things even worse.

Came here for the comments and they didn’t disappoint — Barry Ginger (@doesthatworkok) November 4, 2026

Right you care about being entertained by nasty people. Slow clap. You are the problem. — E J Ferguson (@fergles) November 4, 2026