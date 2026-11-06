US confidently incorrect donald trump midterms

This American was keen to correct the full extent of Donald Trump’s electoral ass whopping and it was a schoolboy error for the ages

Poke Reporter. Updated November 6th, 2026

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It wasn’t just a blue wave that swept away Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the American midterm elections, it was a tsunami.

And for the full scale of the seismic shift in American politics witnessed last week, look no further than this.

Except someone called @fergles was keen to point out the flaw in their calculations.

Well yes and no. And when we say ‘yes and no’ what we really mean is absolutely, totally, comprehensively, 100% no.

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That’s not to say @fergles ignored all those willing to correct her. Far from it. But it only served to make things even worse.