US confidently incorrect donald trump midterms
This American was keen to correct the full extent of Donald Trump’s electoral ass whopping and it was a schoolboy error for the ages
It wasn’t just a blue wave that swept away Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the American midterm elections, it was a tsunami.
And for the full scale of the seismic shift in American politics witnessed last week, look no further than this.
75% of Americans will now live under a Democratic Governor https://t.co/81t0tBIfSy
— Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) November 4, 2026
Except someone called @fergles was keen to point out the flaw in their calculations.
27 out of 50. so 54% of states, not 75% of states.
— E J Ferguson (@fergles) November 4, 2026
Well yes and no. And when we say ‘yes and no’ what we really mean is absolutely, totally, comprehensively, 100% no.
That’s not to say @fergles ignored all those willing to correct her. Far from it. But it only served to make things even worse.