What are the characteristics of high-achieving people? – 17 traits that will get you ahead in life

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Chances are you’ve come across some high-achieving people in your work life. The ones who always seem to rise to the top and make the big money. But how did they get there?

Is it simply a case of being competent at their job and knowing the right people? Or do they have some secret sauce which separates them from everyone else? u/CremePleasant5800 wanted to find out, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘People who work alongside very high achieving people, what traits/characteristics do they have that the average person doesn’t?’

Here are the top traits of top people…

1. ‘I am married to a very high achieving person. He is fueled primarily by spite. I think most people are not holding grudges like this.’

-glossyghastly

2. ‘The biggest thing is how they handle mistakes. ‘Average people often get defensive, try to hide the error, or look for someone else to blame. ‘High achievers treat a mistake like a data point. They immediately own it, figure out why it happened, fix the system so it never happens again, and move on without any emotional bruising. They separate their ego from their work entirely.’

-_Wizzy117_

3. ‘I think one thing a lot of very successful people have in common is a lack of shame. I think it can be to a positive or a negative extent. Like lack of shame to put yourself out there, put your hand up in class and ask questions, ask your professor for help, make connections, apply for roles your not qualified for, trust that you’ll figure things out. Confidently address a room full of people. All things that can lead to high achievement. ‘Also a lack of shame can mean lacking a moral compass, willingness to do whatever to succeed, build on others success, throw people under the bus, take credit for others work, lie and cheat, suck up to the right people. ‘I am personally embarrassed by my own shadow so I very rarely put myself out there in my career. If I had the confidence to do that I believe I’d be a lot more successful’

-Simply_a_nom

4. ‘Wife is a plastic surgeon. ‘Willpower and refusal to quit. ‘That woman has suffered endlessly on the journey to the top, and she just kept pushing relentlessly. There is no way I could have done what she has achieved, it was actually incredible to have witnessed it.’

-Sephirothjj

5. ‘Best senior leaders I have seen are brilliant motivators but without being bullies. They communicate really well but also have a great eye for detail. Also very good delegators who empower their staff.’

-zebra1923

6. ‘I was married to one. I would say a combination of obsession with her field combined with a deep fear of falling out of it. I met her before she had even gotten her first paid gig in her profession and watched the entire rise. She thought about her craft I’d say roughly 60-70% of her waking hours.’

-Teantis

7. ‘They’re never satisfied. They’re overconfident yet have imposter syndrome. Confusing, I know.’

-Dismal-Exit-1283

8. ‘When I worked on a military base, I admired this one man who was up there in the Space Force. He remembered everyone’s name and treated others as equals and with respect, even the interns. Obviously intelligent, but also very personable and kind. He had an Obama vibe lol’

-Sunnyroses