What are the characteristics of high-achieving people? – 17 traits that will get you ahead in life
Chances are you’ve come across some high-achieving people in your work life. The ones who always seem to rise to the top and make the big money. But how did they get there?
Is it simply a case of being competent at their job and knowing the right people? Or do they have some secret sauce which separates them from everyone else? u/CremePleasant5800 wanted to find out, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘People who work alongside very high achieving people, what traits/characteristics do they have that the average person doesn’t?’
Here are the top traits of top people…