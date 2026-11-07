‘What is the single most successful piece of propaganda in human history?’ – 22 biased opinions that had the whole world hoodwinked
Perhaps due to living in the age of social media, it feels like we’re absolutely awash with propaganda these days. Everyone wants to further their cause with ideas and allegations that aren’t necessarily true.
But, it turns out, propaganda is nothing new. We just have more ways of receiving it these days, as anyone with a smartphone full of constantly buzzing notifications will know.
Over on the AskReddit page, user DryOkra7058 asked this…
What is the single most successful piece of propaganda in human history?
And lots of people jumped in with their thoughts on how we’ve been perniciously influenced for millennia, like these…