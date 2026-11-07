Abdul El-Sayed explaining how Netanyahu duped the US into attacking Iran is one of the most brutal takedowns of Trump you’ll ever hear

News Abdul El-Sayed donald trump Iran

Even though – or perhaps because – he’s now the Senator-elect for Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed isn’t letting up on his criticism of Donald Trump.

Arguably the breakout viral star of the 2026 midterms, El-Sayed has never been afraid to speak his mind – and call out Donald Trump for being “an idiot”.

El-Sayed was a guest on the Pod Save America podcast on Thursday, and spoke about the disastrous Iran war and how it came about – namely, because Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu found in Trump a useful idiot.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed on Iran: “There is one person in the world that has been trying to get this war fought for nearly all of our lifetimes. It is the Prime Minister of a foreign government. Gets invited to the Situation Room where he gets to dupe the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president and then now we’re in a war that everybody could’ve told you was a dumb idea to fight” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 6, 2026

He said:

“There is one person in the world that has been trying to get this war fought for nearly all of our lifetimes. It is the Prime Minister of a foreign government. Gets invited to the Situation Room where he gets to dupe the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president and then now we’re in a war that everybody could’ve told you was a dumb idea to fight.”

The clip is going viral, with people commending El-Sayed for saying it like it is.

1. God I’m so glad this man is my senator 😍😍 I cannot wait till January — 정이안 🫛 🇯🇵 🇰🇷 | Ian’s strongest soldier (@nijllive) November 6, 2026

2. Abdul El-Sayed is right. No foreign government should dictate America’s foreign policy or drag its people into another disastrous war. Diplomacy must come before destruction. America deserves leadership, not endless wars. — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) November 6, 2026

3. Iran is only weeks away from having nuclear weapons. Since 1995. pic.twitter.com/suTUMvEVZ5 — Petra Schurenhofer (@PetraSchur) November 6, 2026

5. Finally someone saying it like it is. https://t.co/ybeg3zGhWH — Bilal Zuberi // Red Glass Ventures (@bznotes) November 6, 2026

6. Refreshing frankness & humor, & no lies detected. If you can't stand his view of Israel's current govt, you're never going to like him, but you should get over the shock. His view is on a glide path to conventional wisdom Only note: lose the cap or raise its brim when seated. https://t.co/nADPJMcS9G — Alice (@AliceFromQueens) November 6, 2026

7. lol this is going to make all the “serious” blob people so mad but this is exactly how it went down https://t.co/bGxsUSRw0y — Moshik Temkin (@moshik_temkin) November 6, 2026

8. Why did AIPAC spend $42 million to try and defeat Abdul El-Sayed? Because he speaks the truth about Israel. And that's not allowed in Washington DC. https://t.co/qJPY4RoBS3 — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) November 7, 2026

9. THIS is the kind of dialogue I need moving forward 😮‍💨. Straight to the point, relatable, like it is (just as “the other side” said they liked Trump for) matching energy where necessary while bringing back some decorum/ level headedness. https://t.co/JiXSWb5N1y — TonioToni831 🇲🇽 (@TigerPandas94) November 6, 2026

10. “The dumbest fucking guy who ever was president” – very well said, Abdul… 😂👏 — This is Urban Tracker (@URBN_trackr99) November 7, 2026

11. Bibi has tried to bamboozle every recent American President into a war with Iran.

None of them fell for his BS until Trump came along. — Todd Silas (@tsilas) November 6, 2026

12. Straight to the point. Standing right on business. This is what we need! — Dr. Alexander🩺👨‍⚕️ (@realAlexanderBR) November 6, 2026

13. I love how he argues both morality and self-interest, which only wankers think are inherently at odds. End the war on Iran and arms embargo on Israel now https://t.co/eEbc2i9a0y — Chase Madar (@ChaseMadar) November 7, 2026