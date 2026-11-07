News Abdul El-Sayed donald trump Iran

Abdul El-Sayed explaining how Netanyahu duped the US into attacking Iran is one of the most brutal takedowns of Trump you’ll ever hear

Michael White. Updated November 7th, 2026

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Even though – or perhaps because – he’s now the Senator-elect for Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed isn’t letting up on his criticism of Donald Trump.

Arguably the breakout viral star of the 2026 midterms, El-Sayed has never been afraid to speak his mind – and call out Donald Trump for being “an idiot”.

El-Sayed was a guest on the Pod Save America podcast on Thursday, and spoke about the disastrous Iran war and how it came about – namely, because Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu found in Trump a useful idiot.

He said:

“There is one person in the world that has been trying to get this war fought for nearly all of our lifetimes. It is the Prime Minister of a foreign government. Gets invited to the Situation Room where he gets to dupe the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president and then now we’re in a war that everybody could’ve told you was a dumb idea to fight.”

The clip is going viral, with people commending El-Sayed for saying it like it is.

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