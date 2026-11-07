News Abdul El-Sayed donald trump Iran
Abdul El-Sayed explaining how Netanyahu duped the US into attacking Iran is one of the most brutal takedowns of Trump you’ll ever hear
Even though – or perhaps because – he’s now the Senator-elect for Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed isn’t letting up on his criticism of Donald Trump.
Arguably the breakout viral star of the 2026 midterms, El-Sayed has never been afraid to speak his mind – and call out Donald Trump for being “an idiot”.
El-Sayed was a guest on the Pod Save America podcast on Thursday, and spoke about the disastrous Iran war and how it came about – namely, because Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu found in Trump a useful idiot.
Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed on Iran: “There is one person in the world that has been trying to get this war fought for nearly all of our lifetimes. It is the Prime Minister of a foreign government. Gets invited to the Situation Room where he gets to dupe the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president and then now we’re in a war that everybody could’ve told you was a dumb idea to fight”
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 6, 2026
He said:
“There is one person in the world that has been trying to get this war fought for nearly all of our lifetimes. It is the Prime Minister of a foreign government. Gets invited to the Situation Room where he gets to dupe the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president and then now we’re in a war that everybody could’ve told you was a dumb idea to fight.”
The clip is going viral, with people commending El-Sayed for saying it like it is.