‘What is the most embarrassing British TV moment you have ever witnessed?’ – 23 times we cringed ourselves into oblivion
The UK produces some of the best television in the world, as anyone who has ever had the good fortune to catch an episode of Black Mirror or Peep Show will know.
But it has also provided some of the most cringeworthy bits too. Naming no names, Kinga from Big Brother 6.
They’ve been delving into the annals of our most awkward entertainment history on the AskUK subreddit after user Small_Site_3531 asked this…
What is the most embarrassing British TV moment you have ever witnessed?
Which British TV moment makes you physically cringe when you watch it back in your head?
Lots of people had some terrible memories they wanted to exorcise from their minds like these…