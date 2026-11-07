‘What is the most embarrassing British TV moment you have ever witnessed?’ – 23 times we cringed ourselves into oblivion

Entertainment r/AskUK

The UK produces some of the best television in the world, as anyone who has ever had the good fortune to catch an episode of Black Mirror or Peep Show will know.

But it has also provided some of the most cringeworthy bits too. Naming no names, Kinga from Big Brother 6.

They’ve been delving into the annals of our most awkward entertainment history on the AskUK subreddit after user Small_Site_3531 asked this…

What is the most embarrassing British TV moment you have ever witnessed? Which British TV moment makes you physically cringe when you watch it back in your head?

Lots of people had some terrible memories they wanted to exorcise from their minds like these…

1. ‘Katie Hopkins being called out on “This Morning” after she slated parents who named their children after places – when her own daughter is called India.’

–tora_h

2. ‘George Galloway being a cat, on Big Brother.’

–JS_AH

3. ‘Remember that news presenter who said you could grow concrete? Probably him. Because he was so sure of himself and so smug and condescending afterwards.’

–Nuthetes

4. ‘That guy having a meltdown on Come Dine With Me before kicking the other guests out “What a sad little life, Jane.”’

–ThatIdiotLaw

5. ‘The guy that was asked about Homer’s epic poems on Tipping Point and said “I know he likes donuts”.’

–omnishambles1995

6. ‘Gillian McKeith pretending to faint on I’m A Celebrity.’

–NightT0Remember

7. ‘Russell Brand leafing through his Bible looking for an inspirational quote. Absolutely solid gold.’

–No_Bother_6885

8. ‘The disgust in Emily Maitlis’s eyes when Mr Windsor described Epstein’s behaviour as “unbecoming”, will stay in my mind forever.’

–h00dman

9. ‘This thread should basically be a long long list of everything Richard Madeley has ever done on TV. A young Steve Coogan partly based Alan Partridge on Madeley, who was then a presenter on Granada Reports. Up there would have to be his awful Ali G impression, which you could pass off as him knowing it was awful, but then when Judy’s bra was on show at an awards show and all the audience were cheering over it, he’s up there thinking they’re doing it for him and want him to repeat the impression.’

–plastic_toast

10. ‘Ricky Gervais having to fill time on the Diana Memorial concert thing. It really highlighted that he’s not a proper comedian and can’t think on his feet. It was terrible.’

–markcorrigans_boiler

11. ‘Can’t believe I’ve seen no mention of Madonna being yanked backwards off stage at the Brit Awards.’

–Puzzled-Lunch-6558