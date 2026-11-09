Nigel Farage said he wasn’t allowed to talk about the parliamentary investigation into his undeclared £5 million, then launched into a ‘poor me’ rant about it

Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

Laura Kuenssberg had a cosy chat with Nigel Farage on Sunday morning, although not quite as cosy as he may have been expecting.

While she may not have had the same attack dog approach she reserves for talking to Labour MPs or Zack Polanski, Ms Kuenssberg certainly held Farage’s feet a little closer to the fire than usual.

She pointed out that his claims about Turkey being fast-tracked into the EU weren’t true.

#BBCLauraK: “You said that Turkey was being fast tracked into the EU, that wasn’t right was it?” Nigel Farage: “Yes it was. We’ve been paying Turkey billions in aid for many years” LK: “It wasn’t true they were being fast tracked” NF: “It was entire true” LK: “It wasn’t true” https://t.co/wP5K9EP4pY — David (@Zero_4) November 8, 2026

When he insisted that the current government’s upcoming deal with the EU was about an open-door immigration policy, she pushed right back.

#BBCLauraK asks Nigel Farage about the upcoming EU summit and he turns it into being about unlimited immigration in which she has to point out to him multiple times that he’s not telling the truth. https://t.co/jHbUtsXrng — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 8, 2026

Farage’s £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire, which he didn’t declare to Parliament, has led to a Standards Committee investigation and is something about which the Reform leader gets very defensive. She still went there.

“This is the farce of it” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticises rules around MPs speaking publicly on investigations into their conduct and confirms he has been interviewed by the Standards Commissioner #BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k https://t.co/TcUDbrBN8X — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 8, 2026

“Under the rules of Parliament, if I even answer your question, I will receive a letter of rebuke from the standards commissioner. “This is the farce of it: You can say what you like, people can write what they like, I’m not allowed to respond.”

That’s quite a wild thing to say immediately before you respond. Laura Kuenssberg felt his reply suggested he knows there’s a problematic finding coming his way.

Farage confirms he has been interviewed over the famous 5 million pounds – and hints he expects the standards watchdog will find against him — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 8, 2026

A lot of people weren’t happy with this part of his response.

“If Ann Widdecombe’s murder at the age of 78 doesn’t justify me being able to pay for my security to whatever level is needed for the rest of my life, then I don’t know what is.”

It was apparently a ‘The money was to pay for security’ day, rather than, for example ‘It was a reward for Brexit’, or ‘It’s just a gift. I could use it to buy Ferraris.’

The internet weighed in.

1. Nigel Farage playing the Anne Widdecombe card again when asked about the parliamentary investigation into his dodgy cash. There is no end to his self serving narcissistic behaviour pic.twitter.com/VBpUIQK69G — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 8, 2026

2. He believes we're all stupid. Farage is a pathological liar https://t.co/JxvUYazlJ0 — Tim Clapham (@CrossofBexhill) November 8, 2026

3. Corrupt little snakey bastard calling the system that discovered his corruption corrupt latest… https://t.co/EbRDeiL7Fm — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 8, 2026

4. The farce is that you never declared it you crook. https://t.co/b2KZIY4CCV — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 8, 2026

5. 'Say what you like, if Anne Widdecombe's murder at the age of 78 doesn't justify me failing to register a £5m donation 2 years previously & giving umpteen justifications for it, then I don't know what does.' pic.twitter.com/BSz410DCXF — Maggie Scarisbrick (@MaggieScaz) November 8, 2026

6. Still using a horrendous murder as an excuse for receiving a bung — Del Boy (@DelBoy1976) November 8, 2026

7. Our very own mini-Trump. How charming. — Diogenes (@diogenese_says) November 8, 2026

8. Of course they will find against him. It's a clear and obvious breach. https://t.co/53G3wLj8D6 — Steve Loftus (@LoftusSteve) November 8, 2026

9. Not satisfied with squeezing as much political gain out of the war dead, a smiling @Nigel_Farage again uses the death of Ann Widdecombe to justify a Crypto billionaire’s £5m “gift” that he pocketed…. 825 days before her body was found…. pic.twitter.com/Gj0efifRrG — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 8, 2026

10. On Laura K today, Farage appeared to accept that he will be sanctioned by parliament for not declaring his 5 million quid 'gift.' He blamed it on 'the Establishment' – whereas what will do for him is that pesky blighter – the evidence. — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) November 8, 2026

11. Suspect in a year Farage will not be interviewed on Sunday TV , he may even have given up and gone back to his own TV work — Brian Rowlands (@rowlandsbb) November 8, 2026

12. Knew the rules. Ignored the rules. Moans about the rules. Like a true self serving grifter. — Merlin Röhl With It (@Gre9orypeck09) November 8, 2026

13. He usually trips himself up — Alan (@Sweenytodd02) November 8, 2026

14. Yes, he’s already made up at least three versions of “the truth” about this £5m. He’s a corrupt liar. Ban him from the Parliamentary estate, like Boris Johnson. — Under Milkwood (@savehalfmoonpub) November 8, 2026

15. So he’s back to pretending it’s for his security after saying it was for Brexit, it was an unconditional gift etc…. — Chris Rainbow (@chrisrainbow78) November 8, 2026

Here’s a great tip for Farage.

Moral of the story: don't do anything that requires an investigation — Andrew Radgick (@ARadgick) November 8, 2026

Source BBC Politics Image Screengrab