Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage
Nigel Farage said he wasn’t allowed to talk about the parliamentary investigation into his undeclared £5 million, then launched into a ‘poor me’ rant about it
Laura Kuenssberg had a cosy chat with Nigel Farage on Sunday morning, although not quite as cosy as he may have been expecting.
While she may not have had the same attack dog approach she reserves for talking to Labour MPs or Zack Polanski, Ms Kuenssberg certainly held Farage’s feet a little closer to the fire than usual.
She pointed out that his claims about Turkey being fast-tracked into the EU weren’t true.
#BBCLauraK: “You said that Turkey was being fast tracked into the EU, that wasn’t right was it?”
Nigel Farage: “Yes it was. We’ve been paying Turkey billions in aid for many years”
LK: “It wasn’t true they were being fast tracked”
NF: “It was entire true”
LK: “It wasn’t true” https://t.co/wP5K9EP4pY
— David (@Zero_4) November 8, 2026
When he insisted that the current government’s upcoming deal with the EU was about an open-door immigration policy, she pushed right back.
#BBCLauraK asks Nigel Farage about the upcoming EU summit and he turns it into being about unlimited immigration in which she has to point out to him multiple times that he’s not telling the truth. https://t.co/jHbUtsXrng
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 8, 2026
Farage’s £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire, which he didn’t declare to Parliament, has led to a Standards Committee investigation and is something about which the Reform leader gets very defensive. She still went there.
“This is the farce of it”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticises rules around MPs speaking publicly on investigations into their conduct and confirms he has been interviewed by the Standards Commissioner
#BBCLauraK
https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k https://t.co/TcUDbrBN8X
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 8, 2026
“Under the rules of Parliament, if I even answer your question, I will receive a letter of rebuke from the standards commissioner.
“This is the farce of it: You can say what you like, people can write what they like, I’m not allowed to respond.”
That’s quite a wild thing to say immediately before you respond. Laura Kuenssberg felt his reply suggested he knows there’s a problematic finding coming his way.
Farage confirms he has been interviewed over the famous 5 million pounds – and hints he expects the standards watchdog will find against him
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 8, 2026
A lot of people weren’t happy with this part of his response.
“If Ann Widdecombe’s murder at the age of 78 doesn’t justify me being able to pay for my security to whatever level is needed for the rest of my life, then I don’t know what is.”
It was apparently a ‘The money was to pay for security’ day, rather than, for example ‘It was a reward for Brexit’, or ‘It’s just a gift. I could use it to buy Ferraris.’
The internet weighed in.
Here’s a great tip for Farage.
Source BBC Politics Image Screengrab