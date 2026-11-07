News brexit charlie mullins talk tv

Someone called Brexit snowflake and ex-pat patriot Charlie Mullins a “Temu Rod Stewart” live on air and the look on his face after was absolutely priceless

Michael White. Updated November 7th, 2026

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You gotta love live TV.

And you especially gotta love it when it involves Pimlico Plumbers ex-pat patriot and all-round Brexit snowflake Charlie Mullins being insulted on air.

That’s what happened on Candice Holdsworth’s show on Talk TV on Friday night.

Mullins was appearing on the show, alongside broadcaster and author James Matthewson, to discuss Andy Burnham’s plan to require job adverts to list the salary for the role.

James wasn’t having any of Mullins’ argument – which, naturally, was opposed to the salary disclosure.

And then James came out with the quote of the night, calling Mullins “a Temu Rod Stewart” to his face.

Here’s more of the clip in full.

People are relishing the encounter.

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