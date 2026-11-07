Someone called Brexit snowflake and ex-pat patriot Charlie Mullins a “Temu Rod Stewart” live on air and the look on his face after was absolutely priceless

News brexit charlie mullins talk tv

You gotta love live TV.

And you especially gotta love it when it involves Pimlico Plumbers ex-pat patriot and all-round Brexit snowflake Charlie Mullins being insulted on air.

That’s what happened on Candice Holdsworth’s show on Talk TV on Friday night.

Mullins was appearing on the show, alongside broadcaster and author James Matthewson, to discuss Andy Burnham’s plan to require job adverts to list the salary for the role.

James wasn’t having any of Mullins’ argument – which, naturally, was opposed to the salary disclosure.

🚨"JAMES LET ME JUST SHUT YOUR BIG MOUTH UP FOR A SECOND!" James Matthewson accuses Charlie Mullins of fleeing the country because he refuses to pay tax. @CandiceCarrie | @CharlieM_OBE https://t.co/h8NevhBk0m — Talk (@TalkTV) November 6, 2026

And then James came out with the quote of the night, calling Mullins “a Temu Rod Stewart” to his face.

The look on Charlie Mullins face when he gets called a Temu Rod Stewart live on air by James Matthewson 😂 https://t.co/pi0QlHRjZ1 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 7, 2026

Here’s more of the clip in full.

🚨“WE NEED GOVERNMENT TO TELL PEOPLE LIKE CHARLIE, THIS TEMU ROD STEWART HERE, THAT HE HAS TO DO THINGS BY THE BOOK!” Charlie Mullins clashes with James Matthewson over the Prime Minister telling firms to publish salaries in job adverts. @CandiceCarrie | @CharlieM_OBE https://t.co/O2jgZDEeti — Talk (@TalkTV) November 6, 2026

People are relishing the encounter.

1. It’s actually ‘Dyno-Rod Stewart’ — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) November 7, 2026

2. I thought it was Shirley Carter pic.twitter.com/LiexT6zaOR — Steve (@Sane_Steve) November 7, 2026

3. If his face could move he’d have looked very insulted I’m sure 😆 — Squirrely 🐿 (@aBitSquirrely) November 7, 2026

4. This is my ultimate favourite word soup ever i think pic.twitter.com/Z31KVJJAYX — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 7, 2026

5. Temu Rod Stewart 🤣🤣 the face when it dawns on him what he has just been called — ML🦌 (@MbwLdurham) November 7, 2026

6. 😂😂😂😂 He tried though pic.twitter.com/RlHpfeI9rn — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 7, 2026

7. “Temu Rod Stewart” is absolutely savage. 😂

Charlie Mullins has spent years cultivating that Rod Stewart look, only to be reduced to the budget version on live television.

And the fact it happened during a discussion about money makes it even funnier. pic.twitter.com/xBNQohPgEc — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) November 7, 2026