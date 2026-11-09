Politics dana white donald trump

Trump mixed up two Dana Whites, and invited the UFC boss to be the White House Press Secretary – 24 scorching burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2026

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If you were wondering whether Donald Trump has learnt the lesson sent by the electorate during his party’s spectacular drubbing in the midterm elections – why? What about his record of doubling down on his BS made you suspect he was capable of self-reflection? Do you also think he’s giving up his double Maccies order and volunteering in a homeless shelter?

Well, of course, he hasn’t learnt a thing, because his immediate reactions to the political arse-kicking were to –

Go full Captain Delulu about how he could have saved the day if his name had been on the ballot.

Hold a ‘Let them eat ballroom’ press conference.

Appoint Nosferatu Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff.

Ask UFC boss Dana White to be the White House Press Secretary.

Jimmy Fallon saying "Wait, what?"

Yes, Dana White – the owner of UFC, who staged a fight night on the lawn of the White House to celebrate 250 years of US independence, just as the founding fathers would have wanted – has been invited to be the mouthpiece of the government.

So, not even just Dana White, a man in no way qualified to address the press from the White House lectern, but accompanied by a cohort of UFC fighters. Forget UFC – WTF was the order of the day.

As if that weren’t already well beyond reason, it looks as though a Four Seasons Total Landscaping-type error might be behind the announcement.

Reports claim that the eminently qualified former assistant to the Pentagon’s Chief Spokesperson, also called Dana White, was recommended for the Press Secretary job by the outgoing White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, leading to a misfire in the president’s brain.

Irony entered the chat.

People couldn’t choose between schadenfreude and facepalms, so they went for both.

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