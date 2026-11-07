News donald trump MAGA midterm elections
Give a Pulitzer to this reporter for asking lame duck à l’orange Donald Trump how it feels to be a loser after last week’s midterms MAGA wipeout
Never kick a man when he’s down – unless the man in question is arguably the biggest loudmouth bully in the world.
As Washington – and the world – continues to adjust to last week’s MAGA wipeout in the US midterm elections, Donald Trump has a distinct whiff of lame duck a l’orange about him (hat-tip to Jimmy Carr for that cracker of a line!).
Or to put it in his own words, he looks like a loser.
So chapeau to Sky News wag Dominic Waghorn for putting that very question to Trump:
“How does it feel being a loser, Mr President?”
– Sky News reporter, Dominic Waghorn
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Give this man his Pulitzer Prize.
https://t.co/G6pMYSh2Vq
— It’s Coffey Time (@ThisIsCoffey) November 7, 2026
Donald Trump tells Sky News’ @DominicWaghorn that US negotiators are involved in talks with Iran. https://t.co/un1ENM6tJN
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 6, 2026
Trump stomping off in the rain as the question is asked makes for delicious viewing, and people online agree.