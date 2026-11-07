Give a Pulitzer to this reporter for asking lame duck à l’orange Donald Trump how it feels to be a loser after last week’s midterms MAGA wipeout

News donald trump MAGA midterm elections

Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

Never kick a man when he’s down – unless the man in question is arguably the biggest loudmouth bully in the world.

As Washington – and the world – continues to adjust to last week’s MAGA wipeout in the US midterm elections, Donald Trump has a distinct whiff of lame duck a l’orange about him (hat-tip to Jimmy Carr for that cracker of a line!).

Or to put it in his own words, he looks like a loser.

So chapeau to Sky News wag Dominic Waghorn for putting that very question to Trump:

“How does it feel being a loser, Mr President?” – Sky News reporter, Dominic Waghorn 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Give this man his Pulitzer Prize. https://t.co/G6pMYSh2Vq — It’s Coffey Time (@ThisIsCoffey) November 7, 2026

Donald Trump tells Sky News’ @DominicWaghorn that US negotiators are involved in talks with Iran. https://t.co/un1ENM6tJN — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 6, 2026

Trump stomping off in the rain as the question is asked makes for delicious viewing, and people online agree.

1. Surprised the orange man didn’t flip him off — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 7, 2026

2. congrats to that reporter for asking a genuinely journalistic question! — think4yourself🇺🇸🤨🤔💙 (@Caroltreasure) November 7, 2026

3. Again, our British & Irish journalists showing how it should be done 😂👏👌🏼

The consistently excellent @DominicWaghorn from @SkyNews — WildCat 🇮🇪🐈‍⬛☘️🇮🇪 (@CatOnIt00) November 7, 2026

4. It’s like watching The Penguin! Only the 🐧’s waddling is less shambly. — Dark Hillary (@HillaryIsComing) November 7, 2026

5. Look at him with that stupid umbrella!!!☂️ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Christopher Socha #GOPClownShowContinues (@christo77562346) November 7, 2026

6. This is killing him, and I'm absolutely loving it. — Andy (@milkygem27) November 7, 2026

8. British reporter showing American reporters how to ask the right questions. 😇🤣 — kegler718 (@kegler718) November 7, 2026

9. This reporter has the right idea. Call trump a loser, all the time. On air, in print, everywhere. Remind him, he's a loser. He's so thin skinned, it will wear him down. — Paulette Valiots (@PauletteValiots) November 7, 2026

10. Bro has more balls than the entire American press — Custardy (@riverofcustard) November 7, 2026

11. Has that guy been deported yet? https://t.co/rZJiXUoTl5 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 7, 2026