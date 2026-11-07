News donald trump MAGA midterm elections

Give a Pulitzer to this reporter for asking lame duck à l’orange Donald Trump how it feels to be a loser after last week’s midterms MAGA wipeout

Michael White. Updated November 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Never kick a man when he’s down – unless the man in question is arguably the biggest loudmouth bully in the world.

As Washington – and the world – continues to adjust to last week’s MAGA wipeout in the US midterm elections, Donald Trump has a distinct whiff of lame duck a l’orange about him (hat-tip to Jimmy Carr for that cracker of a line!).

Or to put it in his own words, he looks like a loser.

So chapeau to Sky News wag Dominic Waghorn for putting that very question to Trump:

Trump stomping off in the rain as the question is asked makes for delicious viewing, and people online agree.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.