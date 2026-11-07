What’s the most unnecessarily anxiety-inducing email you’ve ever received at work? – 17 messages that messed with people’s heads
Corporate jobs are stressful for a number of reasons, from office politics to hectic deadlines. But if one terror is universal, it’s the dreaded inbox.
If it’s not bursting with far too messages to manage, inboxes are causing quiet panic with their distressing subject lines. u/International_Will62 wanted to hear about the most unnecessarily anxiety-inducing emails workers have received after getting one of their own:
‘My senior ‘found some discrepancies in the work I sent’ before she clocked off for the day.
‘No further explanation. No indication of which figures were incorrect. No attached comments or corrections.
‘So now I’m sitting here with my roast beef wondering what I’ve done wrong, whilst the only person who knows what the discrepancies are is enjoying his evening.
‘Cheers mate.’
Brace yourself, here are the top replies…