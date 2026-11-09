Jeremy Paxman brilliantly putting Russell Brand in his place just went viral again and it’s a properly magnificent watch

Politics jeremy paxman Newsnight Russell Brand

We’re great big fans of basically everything Jeremy Paxman has ever done, and close to the very top of all our favourite Paxo moments is this magnificent deconstruction of Russell Brand on Newsnight back in the day.

It was back when Brand was being taken seriously by large sections of the media as someone whose views on drugs, democracy (and other things beginning with d) should be taken seriously.

But missing from that large section of the media was Brand, whose disdain for the now convicted rapist is absolutely plain to see. And it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.

How did anyone ever admire this pretentious anti-democracy sex pest? This was 2013, before almost all the praise from people who should have known better. https://t.co/DchpACusuP — Baltic Takes (@Baltic_Takes) November 6, 2026

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about the exchange today.

1. You can see the flash of anger when he realises the interviewer can see through him https://t.co/5tiZowQHJE — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) November 8, 2026

2. Mask slipping in this clip. Fucking weirdo can’t have power over Paxman and getting angry about it. https://t.co/DCsuzjqFP5 — loggers 🪼 (@lozicus) November 7, 2026

3. You had to be terminally thick to be taken in by this meaningless guff. Paxman wasn't. https://t.co/tB1EW7nJpK — The Ancient Crone (@CroneThe86880) November 6, 2026

4. Beware of people who constantly use the word 'paradigm'. It's a word that has been so overused by people who try to sound smart. They have no idea what it actually means or in which context it is useful.

He was always a pretentious grifter. — Cheaunara Lanaraun (@Liamala45043) November 7, 2026

5. Brand was always a creep and offered vapid political commentary. This was true when he was just as true when he was posing as a left-wing revolutionary as when he became a born-again MAGA right-wing conspiracist. Glad to see his victims getting justice. https://t.co/c39TXTsp5y — Chris Kavanagh (@C_Kavanagh) November 8, 2026

6. Ugh I remember this interview, and what a pretentious twat I thought he was I had no inkling that he was a predator, but I was really baffled that so many liked him and took him seriously — Patrick (@PatrickJDoumani) November 8, 2026

7. I remember watching this and finding it hilarious the vacuous bullshit he came out with when Paxman started grilling him on what his so-called revolution would look like: getting rid of politicians and replacing them with "admin bods". https://t.co/1LPiJMF8G9 — Darren Johnson (@DarrenJohnson66) November 8, 2026

8. I remember watching this and the time and realising he's not only unfunny but also unintelligent. — Nicholas Furnival (@nfurnival) November 6, 2026

9. As an introverted person…society's addiction to empty charisma will forever boggle my mind. — Dale Flood (@daleflood) November 6, 2026

10. The dumbest people are given the biggest microphones 🤦🏻‍♂️ — avian flew 🇺🇦 (@the_avian_flew) November 6, 2026

Gawd bless you, Jeremy Paxman.

Source @Baltic_Takes