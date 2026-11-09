Politics jeremy paxman Newsnight Russell Brand

Jeremy Paxman brilliantly putting Russell Brand in his place just went viral again and it’s a properly magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2026

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We’re great big fans of basically everything Jeremy Paxman has ever done, and close to the very top of all our favourite Paxo moments is this magnificent deconstruction of Russell Brand on Newsnight back in the day.

It was back when Brand was being taken seriously by large sections of the media as someone whose views on drugs, democracy (and other things beginning with d) should be taken seriously.

But missing from that large section of the media was Brand, whose disdain for the now convicted rapist is absolutely plain to see. And it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about the exchange today.

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Gawd bless you, Jeremy Paxman.

Source @Baltic_Takes