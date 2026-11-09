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Elon Musk is discontinuing his infamous Tesla Cybertruck after less than 4 years – 17 hilariously unsympathetic reactions
Poor Elon Musk is having a bit of a bad week. He’s discovered that throwing millions of dollars at the midterm elections wasn’t enough to buy him the result that he wanted, his SpaceX and Tesla companies have lost over $450 billion in market value, and now he’s announced that his much-vaunted Cybertruck will no longer be in production after 2027.
When it was launched in 2023, Musk claimed that Tesla would be churning out up to half a million of the monstrosities every year, yet in 2025 only 20,200 were sold.
Here’s his announcement.
Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026
Erm – ‘to make room for increased Cybercab production’?
Turns out that the vehicle’s demise didn’t elicit much wailing or gnashing of teeth.