Elon Musk is discontinuing his infamous Tesla Cybertruck after less than 4 years – 17 hilariously unsympathetic reactions

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Poor Elon Musk is having a bit of a bad week. He’s discovered that throwing millions of dollars at the midterm elections wasn’t enough to buy him the result that he wanted, his SpaceX and Tesla companies have lost over $450 billion in market value, and now he’s announced that his much-vaunted Cybertruck will no longer be in production after 2027.

When it was launched in 2023, Musk claimed that Tesla would be churning out up to half a million of the monstrosities every year, yet in 2025 only 20,200 were sold.

Here’s his announcement.

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Erm – ‘to make room for increased Cybercab production’?

Turns out that the vehicle’s demise didn’t elicit much wailing or gnashing of teeth.

1. Fun fact: Elon Musk tried to buy the 2026 election, but nobody tried to buy a Cybertruck — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 7, 2026

2. Sad to see the Cybertruck going away when it was a useful way to learn who the dumbest, most gullible people were in your parents’ neighborhood — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 6, 2026

3. This is too bad. Cybertrucks worked very effectively as Early Asshole Warning Systems. https://t.co/wrhO5AsWZk — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) November 6, 2026

4. Elon Musk has never invented or engineered anything. But the Cybertruck is such a piece of shit I have no doubt that it is the one product he had a major role in developing. And now it’s going the way of the Edsel. If you bought one, congratulations. You’re a ridiculous assclown. https://t.co/H17gMRSRgo — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 6, 2026

5. This is another proof that designing in MS Paint doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/XLwLCdijUM — Wå§ëêM (@xWaceem) November 6, 2026

7. at least the cybertruck gave us this quote from a 2025 WIRED profile of various ownershttps://t.co/2S9NOcx2ZH https://t.co/ktbHtxUvpL pic.twitter.com/GVgI4z8xyt — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 6, 2026

8. Killing the Cybertruck right before Cyberstuck season is pure evil. Now what are we supposed to laugh at this winter? https://t.co/cOJeTqrkU6 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 7, 2026