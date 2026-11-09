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Trump was asked why he’s $3 billion richer since his second term began, and his reply plumbed new depths of failure to read the room – 19 massive facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2026

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Despite vowing never to give a 60 Minutes interview again after Norah O’Donnell dared to ask him actual questions in April, Donald Trump was back in the hot seat on Friday, facing conservative columnist Ross Douthat.

He pressed Trump on a number of points, including –

The Iran War,

His party’s disastrous showing in the midterms,

Terrible polling results,

Allegations of corruption against his family,

Inflation and other economic problems.

It was by no means a hand-holding exercise. Douthat broached the subject of Trump’s extraordinary increase in wealth since taking office for a second time in January 2024.

DOUTHAT: There’s a Forbes story that said that your net worth went up by $3B since you returned to office.

TRUMP: So did everyone’s.

D: My net worth did not go up by $3B, for the record.

T: Well, you should’ve had stock.

Seldom has a finger been further away from the pulse.

Tweeters had plenty to say about it.

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