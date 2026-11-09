Trump was asked why he’s $3 billion richer since his second term began, and his reply plumbed new depths of failure to read the room – 19 massive facepalms

US donald trump Laura Kuenssberg

Despite vowing never to give a 60 Minutes interview again after Norah O’Donnell dared to ask him actual questions in April, Donald Trump was back in the hot seat on Friday, facing conservative columnist Ross Douthat.

He pressed Trump on a number of points, including –

The Iran War, His party’s disastrous showing in the midterms, Terrible polling results, Allegations of corruption against his family, Inflation and other economic problems.

It was by no means a hand-holding exercise. Douthat broached the subject of Trump’s extraordinary increase in wealth since taking office for a second time in January 2024.

Ross Douthat asks the President how his net worth rose by nearly $3 billion, according to a Forbes estimate, since he returned to office. Watch the interview Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/NnHuZa1Mk2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 8, 2026

DOUTHAT: There’s a Forbes story that said that your net worth went up by $3B since you returned to office. TRUMP: So did everyone’s. D: My net worth did not go up by $3B, for the record. T: Well, you should’ve had stock.

Seldom has a finger been further away from the pulse.

Tweeters had plenty to say about it.

1. “Your net worth went up by 3 billion dollars” Trump: “So did everyone’s” He’s so in touch with everyday Americans, who weren’t silver-spoon fed and who don’t manipulate markets and also self-deal. — Arbiter of Cool (@ArbiterofCool) November 8, 2026

2. The most corrupt president in our country’s history and it’s not even fucking close. https://t.co/pREzC2mqI8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 8, 2026

3. His net worth is up $ 3 billion off the backs of Americans. Never forget. https://t.co/9lbRtNrWQ5 — Laura Reiser (@lalalitalive) November 8, 2026

4. Ross Douthat ask Trump how his net worth rose by nearly $3 billion since he returned to office. Trump’s response makes it very clear that Americans aren’t being governed, they’re being looted. pic.twitter.com/d5XiRckJFx — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) November 8, 2026

5. The president should not be allowed to invest in stocks while holding office. Just insane. https://t.co/3nZxwSDwj0 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) November 8, 2026

6. Yo, Maga! While you were suffering from the soaring cost of fuel, Trump was moving markets and pocketing billions via Iran Truth Social posts!

And you were clicking "like" on every single one! 😂 https://t.co/IFCwSpQ3TZ — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) November 9, 2026

7. It's the golden age if you have millions of dollars in the stock market… https://t.co/yagOKJ0J8y — Woz (@accordingtowoz) November 8, 2026

8. WOW! Trump tells 60 minutes that everyone’s net worth went up $3 billion and when Ross Douthat said that his didn’t, Trump told him he “should’ve had Stocks.” This is why Republicans lost. They are so out of touch with the average American. pic.twitter.com/yjNkpwJCD5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2026

9. After 2 more years of this BS there might be about 5 Republican senators left. https://t.co/nf5i8Uxaem — Prof. Mastrosimone (@JoeMastrosimone) November 8, 2026