This Brit reporter just hit Donald Trump with the ultimate takedown and his reaction made it even better

US donald trump sky news

It wasn’t a good week for Donald Trump. Indeed, it’s hard to see how the midterm elections in which Republicans were swept away by a ‘blue tsunami’ of Democrats could have gone any worse for the embattled president.

So it was the perfect opportunity for Sky News’s estimable international affairs editor Dominc Waghorn to hit Trump with the ultimate takedown.

And the question was already A++ but the president’s response just made it even better.

How does it feel for President Trump to be a loser? He chose not to answer https://t.co/oyhUsmySyA — Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) November 7, 2026

Give that man the rest of the week off! No, not you Trump.

And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

1. “How does it feel being a loser, Mr President?” – Sky News reporter, Dominic Waghorn 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Give this man his Pulitzer Prize. pic.twitter.com/G6pMYSh2Vq — It’s Coffey Time (@ThisIsCoffey) November 7, 2026

2. Leave it to the Brits to ask Trump the important questions since our journalists don’t have the cojones to do it "How does it feel to be a loser, Mr. President" 🤣👏👏👏👏👏👏 @DominicWaghorn pic.twitter.com/sTEOepJRnT — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2026

3. Notice how it wasn’t a woman so he ran off like the pussy he is https://t.co/9bLaZxmfH6 — zach (@_ZB_22) November 7, 2026

4. I’ve waited 10 years to see someone call him a loser to his face. The way he skedaddled🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lpd3rH63Xb — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 7, 2026

5. If it talks like a loser and walks like a loser, it’s a fucking Looooooooser. pic.twitter.com/OEU23TeMu8 — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) November 7, 2026

6. If a woman had asked this he would have LOST IT! A man asked it and went deaf and mute all of a sudden https://t.co/bMz7lsIb2m — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 8, 2026