This Brit reporter just hit Donald Trump with the ultimate takedown and his reaction made it even better
It wasn’t a good week for Donald Trump. Indeed, it’s hard to see how the midterm elections in which Republicans were swept away by a ‘blue tsunami’ of Democrats could have gone any worse for the embattled president.
So it was the perfect opportunity for Sky News’s estimable international affairs editor Dominc Waghorn to hit Trump with the ultimate takedown.
And the question was already A++ but the president’s response just made it even better.
How does it feel for President Trump to be a loser? He chose not to answer https://t.co/oyhUsmySyA
— Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) November 7, 2026
Give that man the rest of the week off! No, not you Trump.
And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.