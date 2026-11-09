US Jesse watters Stephen miller

Trump’s new Chief of Staff threatened to ban pregnant women from entering the US, and the Fox host’s fading smile spoke volumes

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2026

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In the aftermath of the cataclysmic midterm election results that will see Donald Trump become a lame duck president in January, there’s been a bit of a shake-up in the White House. Out goes Susie Wiles, in comes her former deputy, Stephen Miller, to pick up the Chief of Staff position.

If they wanted to send out a signal that they’ve completely ignored the electoral thumbs down to the further-right aspects of Maga ideology, well played. Mission accomplished.

To say he’s not a popular guy would be like saying Trump isn’t a ballet dancer. Exhibits A, B and C.

However, he got a warm welcome from Fox News presenter Jesse Watters, who discovered in real time the depths to which the Trump administration would plunge under Stephen Miller.

Watch the smile.

Anakin and Padme meme, where she realises he might actually be bad.

The reactions nailed it.

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Watters must be the last man standing to realise.

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