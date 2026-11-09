Trump’s new Chief of Staff threatened to ban pregnant women from entering the US, and the Fox host’s fading smile spoke volumes

US Jesse watters Stephen miller

In the aftermath of the cataclysmic midterm election results that will see Donald Trump become a lame duck president in January, there’s been a bit of a shake-up in the White House. Out goes Susie Wiles, in comes her former deputy, Stephen Miller, to pick up the Chief of Staff position.

If they wanted to send out a signal that they’ve completely ignored the electoral thumbs down to the further-right aspects of Maga ideology, well played. Mission accomplished.

Trump on 60 Minutes: “My deportation policy was too tough. It hurt us in the midterms.” He just made Stephen Miller Chief of Staff. The man just looked at the arsonist who burned the house down and handed him the matches. — Rated_Robynne (@RatedR4Robynne) November 9, 2026

To say he’s not a popular guy would be like saying Trump isn’t a ballet dancer. Exhibits A, B and C.

We could pay down the national deficit by offering folks the chance to kick Stephen Miller square in the balls for $10. — Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) November 8, 2026

Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff. I did Nazi this coming. https://t.co/mUYm4sXObX — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 6, 2026

Stephen Miller is the most dangerous person in the Trump administration, and it’s not even close. Which is fucking insane considering how dangerous every single one of them is. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 8, 2026

However, he got a warm welcome from Fox News presenter Jesse Watters, who discovered in real time the depths to which the Trump administration would plunge under Stephen Miller.

Watch the smile.

Stephen Miller: We’re going to take a hard look at banning pregnant women from entering the United States https://t.co/pL0tOQFDaW — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 6, 2026

The reactions nailed it.

1. Has a presidential administration ever hit single digit approval ratings before https://t.co/XFhv0IpOm4 — Vautism Speaks 🔞 🐴 (@VautismSpeaks) November 7, 2026

2. Watch Jesse’s smile fade micrometer by micrometer as he realizes that yes actually, that is indeed the plan. Watch him slowly realize that his party will never receive votes again. You can literally see his mouth straighten out if you watch the video https://t.co/0pR42oR7bg — Hey, It's Erin! (@TheTruestErin) November 8, 2026

3. You can see on Jesse's face he gradually starts to realize how this is going to sound to everyone else lol https://t.co/4jlv9c0EIl — 💎❄️ (@megan_lassi) November 8, 2026

4. It’s hilarious that Jesse is just giving him so much space to not sound psychotic and Stephen Miller’s response is “no actually we’re gonna be much more evil” https://t.co/Z3xt9IetjQ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 8, 2026

6. People:

We can't afford food. Government:

We're banning pregnant women from entering the USA! People:

Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/JOIMq5WHZI — Luki Frieden (@LukiFrieden) November 7, 2026

7. How about we take a hard look at banning fascists from air time. — AdvocateForThePeople 📚 (@EverAdvocate) November 7, 2026

8. HAHA MAGA has literally learned NOTHING, from this slaughter. Like… NOTHING. It's crazy! No… "we need to rethink our strategy" or "People are sick of the current lineup".. but instead are screaming "election fraud" (something ppl are sick of) and they promote mini Hitler. 🤦‍♂️ — Blarp (@Blarp_Cat) November 6, 2026

9. jesse watters realizing these are the people he gave up thanksgiving at his mother’s house for https://t.co/IZWRDhytVM — ren (@jjslpv) November 8, 2026

10. When you’re so sexist you make Jesse Watters awkward giggle & try to redirect you into saying haha just kidding https://t.co/yT5q50RoPt — OracElle (@Unrav3ll3d) November 8, 2026

11. I hope Stephen Miller is never allowed in the UK. — Tim1705 (@Tim17052) November 6, 2026

12. This is an incredible watch. Not just the smile but also the eyes. Even Watters can’t believe it. https://t.co/kGtYSDQiXc pic.twitter.com/eVTrJd50tv — Wealthy New Yorkers Who Take The Bus (@bri_guy_ny) November 8, 2026

13. "OMG he's not just performing like me, he's the real deal" — Phaed (@Phaed) November 8, 2026

14. someone please speed this up and turn it into a gif pic.twitter.com/eYaISPE8Fz — robin (@enbydee) November 8, 2026

15. His eyes & his mouth are not doing the same thing https://t.co/eBG2sGjpA4 — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) November 8, 2026

Watters must be the last man standing to realise.

How could Jesse not see this coming??? This was obviously the plan lol https://t.co/B0V2kPUSwC — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) November 8, 2026

Source Factpost Image Screengrab