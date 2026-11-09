US Jesse watters Stephen miller
Trump’s new Chief of Staff threatened to ban pregnant women from entering the US, and the Fox host’s fading smile spoke volumes
In the aftermath of the cataclysmic midterm election results that will see Donald Trump become a lame duck president in January, there’s been a bit of a shake-up in the White House. Out goes Susie Wiles, in comes her former deputy, Stephen Miller, to pick up the Chief of Staff position.
If they wanted to send out a signal that they’ve completely ignored the electoral thumbs down to the further-right aspects of Maga ideology, well played. Mission accomplished.
Trump on 60 Minutes: “My deportation policy was too tough. It hurt us in the midterms.”
He just made Stephen Miller Chief of Staff.
The man just looked at the arsonist who burned the house down and handed him the matches.
— Rated_Robynne (@RatedR4Robynne) November 9, 2026
To say he’s not a popular guy would be like saying Trump isn’t a ballet dancer. Exhibits A, B and C.
We could pay down the national deficit by offering folks the chance to kick Stephen Miller square in the balls for $10.
— Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) November 8, 2026
Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff.
I did Nazi this coming. https://t.co/mUYm4sXObX
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 6, 2026
Stephen Miller is the most dangerous person in the Trump administration, and it’s not even close. Which is fucking insane considering how dangerous every single one of them is.
— Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 8, 2026
However, he got a warm welcome from Fox News presenter Jesse Watters, who discovered in real time the depths to which the Trump administration would plunge under Stephen Miller.
Watch the smile.
Stephen Miller: We’re going to take a hard look at banning pregnant women from entering the United States https://t.co/pL0tOQFDaW
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 6, 2026
The reactions nailed it.
Watters must be the last man standing to realise.
Source Factpost Image Screengrab