Politics boris johnson

24 scathing responses to Boris Johnson turning up at the Cenotaph looking like an explosion in a Play-Doh Barbershop

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2026

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It being the closest Sunday to November 11th, the Remembrance Service and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph happened at the weekend.

The solemn occasion was attended by royalty, politicians, and of course members of the armed forces, including a dwindling number of those who fought in the Second World War.

It was Nigel Farage’s first time joining party leaders laying wreaths, as a number of Tory defections have boosted Reform UK’s numbers beyond the required six MPs.

An astonishing nine former prime ministers were there, alongside Andy Burnham, including a couple who left in disgrace.

A lot of people remarked that Boris Johnson’s unkempt appearance didn’t match the solemnity of the occasion. Here are some deservedly mocking reactions.

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