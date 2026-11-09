24 scathing responses to Boris Johnson turning up at the Cenotaph looking like an explosion in a Play-Doh Barbershop

Politics boris johnson

It being the closest Sunday to November 11th, the Remembrance Service and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph happened at the weekend.

King Charles and Prince of Wales laid wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London. https://t.co/20kFwd7a3F — The Independent (@Independent) November 8, 2026

The solemn occasion was attended by royalty, politicians, and of course members of the armed forces, including a dwindling number of those who fought in the Second World War.

It was Nigel Farage’s first time joining party leaders laying wreaths, as a number of Tory defections have boosted Reform UK’s numbers beyond the required six MPs.

Today I had the honour of laying a wreath at The Cenotaph, in memory of all those who died fighting to stop people like me taking over the country. https://t.co/77ckwtTONV — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 8, 2026

An astonishing nine former prime ministers were there, alongside Andy Burnham, including a couple who left in disgrace.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham leads a procession of politicians onto Whitehall, including principal party leaders, former prime ministers and other senior MPs. Watch live on Sky News 🔗 https://t.co/awwBSXHL5F 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/rvAHzenJmj — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 8, 2026

A lot of people remarked that Boris Johnson’s unkempt appearance didn’t match the solemnity of the occasion. Here are some deservedly mocking reactions.

1. I see Boris has brushed his hair with a toffee apple again. #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/oQLpa7PmYK — Joe (@JBDT60) November 8, 2026

2. The reason the country is in a mess in one photo pic.twitter.com/vz1l52pkqo — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 8, 2026

3. I see Spaffer Johnson brushed his hair with a balloon and polished his shoes with mud again. pic.twitter.com/lsFJbmwbkK — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 8, 2026

4. “This week, I shall mostly be at the Cenotaph” https://t.co/XKpWeVirBS pic.twitter.com/Xu6n0PNpWS — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 8, 2026

5. Coincidentally, it seems I am currently sporting more or less the same haircut as Boris Johnson. I may be a tad biased, but I reckon I wore it better today. Hot tip: Elnett extra strong hold, Mr. Johnson. For those stormy days.😉 pic.twitter.com/FXBMLIVxeH — Chris 🕷🐦 (@imageplotter) November 9, 2026

6. Special shout out to Boris Fucking Johnson @BorisJohnson for failing to drag a fucking comb through his fucking hair and stand in front of a fucking mirror before attending the memorial service at the Cenotaph today. What a shambolic twatknacking fucking disgrace. — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) November 8, 2026

7. Boris Johnson. Hair by Worzel Gummidge Salons, suit by Scarecrows R Us.#RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/LOc9uON2BU — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) November 8, 2026

8. Johnson represents the “Hungover Man’s Remembrance Sunday” https://t.co/VXERJtqLAT — Jake 🇬🇧 (@jakonian) November 8, 2026

9. Wurzel and Sally have certainly let themselves go. pic.twitter.com/a6gIYxsHQJ — Dischord (@Prae54Rae) November 9, 2026

10. Boris Johnson always looks like he's lost and just turned up at these events by mistake. — Denise Rue (@DeniseR18886) November 8, 2026

11. Boris Johnson at the cenotaph – live scenes: https://t.co/vi3nnd2yEm pic.twitter.com/Wb61flDTlR — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 8, 2026