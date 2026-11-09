24 scathing responses to Boris Johnson turning up at the Cenotaph looking like an explosion in a Play-Doh Barbershop
It being the closest Sunday to November 11th, the Remembrance Service and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph happened at the weekend.
King Charles and Prince of Wales laid wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London. https://t.co/20kFwd7a3F
— The Independent (@Independent) November 8, 2026
The solemn occasion was attended by royalty, politicians, and of course members of the armed forces, including a dwindling number of those who fought in the Second World War.
It was Nigel Farage’s first time joining party leaders laying wreaths, as a number of Tory defections have boosted Reform UK’s numbers beyond the required six MPs.
Today I had the honour of laying a wreath at The Cenotaph, in memory of all those who died fighting to stop people like me taking over the country. https://t.co/77ckwtTONV
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 8, 2026
An astonishing nine former prime ministers were there, alongside Andy Burnham, including a couple who left in disgrace.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham leads a procession of politicians onto Whitehall, including principal party leaders, former prime ministers and other senior MPs.
Watch live on Sky News 🔗 https://t.co/awwBSXHL5F
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/rvAHzenJmj
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 8, 2026
A lot of people remarked that Boris Johnson’s unkempt appearance didn’t match the solemnity of the occasion. Here are some deservedly mocking reactions.